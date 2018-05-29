Jon Dorenbos to ‘Reappear’ at SugarHouse Casino in August

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--After performing for sold-out crowds and receiving standing ovations earlier this year, longtime Eagle Jon Dorenbos returns to SugarHouse Casino this summer for two inspirational magic shows. “An Evening with Jon Dorenbos” will entertain Philadelphia fans in The Event Center on Friday, Aug. 24, and Saturday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets for his must-see performances go on sale Friday, June 1, and cost from $45 to $65.

Jon Dorenbos returns to The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino to share his inspirational life story on Friday, Aug. 24, and Saturday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. “An Evening with Jon Dorenbos” will feature magic, humor and audience participation. (Photo: Business Wire)

Also available for purchase is a $95 VIP meet-and-greet pass for an up-close and personal after-show performance by the NFL’s “magic man.” This includes a premium seat for the main show, which offers an intimate look into Dorenbos’ football career, entertaining magic and inspirational life story. Guests must be 21 years or older to buy these limited, exclusive tickets.

“The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino is a fantastic venue with a lot of energy — I love it here,” said Jon Dorenbos. “Philly has the best fans, and I can’t wait to continue sharing my story!”

“We are ecstatic to welcome back a Philadelphia fan favorite for two more spectacular shows,” said Linda Powers, vice president of marketing at SugarHouse Casino. “Jon Dorenbos continues to keep audiences entertained and on the edge of their seats — and after all, Philly Loves a Winner!”

Dorenbos played in the NFL for 14 years, 11 of which were with the Philadelphia Eagles. In fall 2016, Dorenbos astounded the judges of “America’s Got Talent” with his combination of magic and uplifting stories stemming from his difficult childhood. His unique performances earned him a spot in the finals and a third-place finish in the competition among tens of thousands of contestants.

Practicing illusions since the age of 12, Dorenbos is a master magician who incorporates comedy and the love of football into his performances. Audiences experience a deeply personal and engaging show and discover the magic that has shaped Dorenbos’ life. From struggles turned into successes to lighthearted stories from the locker room when he was an Eagles player, Dorenbos delivers a night filled with fun, yet insightful, storytelling.

For more information on Dorenbos, please visit JonDorenbos.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @JonDorenbos.

Tickets for Jon Dorenbos’ shows and for all SugarHouse performances — including The B-52s (June 1), Vic DiBitetto (June 2, limited tickets available), Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson (July 13, limited tickets available), Cedric “The Entertainer” & Friends (July 21), KC and the Sunshine Band (Aug. 11), Rock The Yacht (Aug. 17) and Chris D’Elia (Sept. 29) — can be purchased on the SugarHouse Casino headliner events page.

In addition to live performances and concerts, the SugarHouse Casino Event Center can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always free.

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

SugarHouse, which opened in September 2010 as Philly’s casino, features 1,891 slots, 103 table games, a 28-table poker room, fun and unique dining options, riverfront views, and free on-site parking. The casino employs approximately 1,500 people and has been voted a “Best Place to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal for seven consecutive years and a “Top Workplace” by Philly.com for six straight years. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.

