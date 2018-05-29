Florida man guilty of impersonating Saudi royal member

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to impersonating a member of Saudi Arabia's royal family to orchestrate several fraud schemes involving theft of millions of dollars.

Miami federal prosecutors said in a news release Tuesday that 47-year-old Anthony Gignac admitted using various aliases making it appear he was a Saudi royal and even drove a Ferrari with diplomatic license plates. Prosecutors say he faces a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty last week.

Authorities say Gignac and others used the fake Saudi royal identity to persuade investors to put up millions of dollars for purported business opportunities that didn't exist. Gignac also attempted to use his false identity to buy a Miami hotel and had the nameplate "Sultan" on his condominium's front door.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 7.