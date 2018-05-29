Global Chronic Total Occlusion Device Market to Post 12% CAGR Through 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005762/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global chronic total occlusion device market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global chronic total occlusion device market will grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Technological advances are a major factor driving the market’s growth.

Continuous developments in CAD care have led to enhanced treatment methods and the availability of devices, including guidewires and microcatheters, to treat medical conditions, such as CTO. Technological advances have also led to developments in the general approach adopted to treat CTO. Such developments include techniques such as the hybrid approach. This approach involves a wire going around the plaque and re-entering the vessel after the occlusion. The device provides easy access to the lumen. Dissection re-entry can also be used with this approach. This retrograde access to the rear end of CTO is accomplished using microcatheters to navigate hair-sized capillaries.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing prevalence of CADs as one of the key emerging trends in the :

Increasing prevalence of CADs

CVDs are among the top five causes of death across all age groups worldwide. CAD has the highest prevalence compared with other types of heart diseases, such as rheumatic heart diseases and stroke. In 2015, more than 400,000 patients succumbed to the disease globally. CAD is a disease caused by the buildup of fatty deposits and plaque on the inner walls of arteries. The results in the narrowing or blockage of coronary arteries.

“CTO is a type of CAD where the coronary artery is completely or almost completely blocked for three months. Coronary CTO is caused by a heavy buildup of atherosclerotic plaque within the artery. CTO leads to several other conditions such as claudication, limb ischemia, and ulcers. In some cases, amputation is required,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global chronic total occlusion device market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following end-users (hospitals and ASCs) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 61% of the market. The market share for this end user is expected to decrease nearly 2% by 2022. The fastest growing end user is ASCs, which will account for nearly 32% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global chronic total occlusion device market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 40%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate of nearly 2%.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005762/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/29/2018 10:46 AM/DISC: 05/29/2018 10:46 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005762/en