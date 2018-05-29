ProspectSV Welcomes Addition of Velodyne LiDAR Sensor to its ITS Lab

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Prospect Silicon Valley (ProspectSV) announced today that they have added a real-time 3D LiDAR sensor to their Intelligent Transportation Systems Lab, thanks to a generous equipment sponsorship provided by Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

A Velodyne PUCK™ VLP-16 sensor is now installed and operational in the ITS Lab for ProspectSV partners and clients to use for developing mobility and advanced driving assistance applications. Velodyne also will provide advanced training and development support to interested parties utilizing the high-definition, 3D LiDAR of the VLP-16 sensor to improve the cost, convenience and safety of motor vehicles.

Velodyne will leverage ProspectSV’s facilities for demonstration and consultation to deliver sustainable, high-performance product offerings to its growing customer base.

“San Jose is our home and we will enthusiastically continue to work with the city of San Jose and Prospect Silicon Valley in both fostering innovative ideas and methods for implementation of intelligent transportation systems,” said John Townsend, Velodyne Technology, Policy, Velodyne LiDAR. “Our goal is to make our community a safer, better, more productive place to live and thrive.”

Capitalizing on the diversity of its ecosystem, which includes leading-edge technology startups, early adopters in both the private and public sectors, transportation and mobility experts in local and state agencies and universities, and partner entrepreneurial support organizations, ProspectSV will provide technical feedback and guidance based on its usage experience of the Velodyne sensor. Velodyne will direct inquiries for short-term access to the LiDAR sensor system to ProspectSV.

“We are excited about the opportunity to utilize Velodyne LiDAR technology which provides the most accurate real-time 3D data for advanced transportation applications,” said Ruth Cox, CEO of ProspectSV. “We are grateful for this valuable addition to our ITS Lab to help entrepreneurs invent new ways of moving people and goods.”

About ProspectSV

ProspectSV is a nonprofit cleantech innovation hub focused on solutions for sustainable, smarter communities. We bring government, corporations and academia together with start-ups, product teams and expert staff to accelerate commercial adoption of innovations in transportation, energy and the built environment. ProspectSV provides a full spectrum of support services including market and technical insight, connections to partners and investors, pilot opportunities as well as access to a $12 million, 23,000 sq. ft. Technology Demonstration Center with working and industrial space, lab facilities and specialized equipment. We have provided commercialization support to more than 25 startups that have raised over $156M in follow-on funding and created hundreds of jobs. In partnership with state and local governments, ProspectSV demonstrates and scales leading edge cleantech solutions. With projects in over 50 cities, leveraging over $80 million in funding and financing, and with industry leading corporate sponsors, ProspectSV is the only organization with the ability to both prove and apply solutions for next generation communities. For more information visit www.prospectsv.org.

About Velodyne

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Velodyne is a technology company known worldwide for its real-time 3D LiDAR computing and software platforms. The company evolved after founder David Hall invented the HDL-64 Solid-State Hybrid LiDAR sensor in 2005. Since then, Velodyne LiDAR Inc. emerged as the unmatched market leader of real-time 3D vision systems used in a variety of commercial applications including autonomous vehicles, vehicle safety systems, mobile mapping, aerial mapping, and security. Its products range from the high-performance, surround view Ultra-Puck™ VLP-32, classic HDL-32/64 and cost-effective VLP-16, the new VLS-128, to the upcoming, hidden Velarray™. Velodyne’s rich suite of perception software and algorithms are the key enablers of its perception systems. Velodyne supports customers from offices in San Jose, Detroit, Frankfurt, and Beijing. For more information, visit http://www.velodynelidar.com.

