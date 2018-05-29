DJI Officially Launches Ronin-S Gimbal Stabilizer, Available Only at B&H Photo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--B&H Photo would like to share the official announcement of the DJI Ronin-S 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer, a lithe, single-handed tool used to smooth movement when shooting video with a DSLR or mirrorless camera. DJI is daring us to move, and the Ronin-S makes that dare easy to accomplish with its clean and high performance, for camera systems weighing up to 7.9 lb. It also offers one-handed design, enabling simple, intuitive operation, and a slimmer profile for working in confined spaces with ease.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005766/en/

The DJI Ronin-S is designed for DSLR and mirrorless cameras, the Ronin-S combines advanced stabilization, precision control, and manual focus control capabilities in a compact, single-handed form factor. With the Ronin-S, creators can shoot with the freedom of stabilized shots on the move. (Photo: Business Wire)

Among the major advantages provided by the Ronin-S is a design that moves the roll axis to a 45-degree angle, ensuring there is a clean line of sight to the camera’s rear screen for monitoring purposes. Also, it is a part of DJI’s constantly growing ecosystem, and will offer immediate support for plenty of their accessories, including the Master Wheels and Master Force. It has a dual handle system, multiple types of wireless receivers, a focus control setup, and more. Also included are standard mounting points for attaching useful tools like microphones and lights.

Three operational modes are available for added versatility—underslung, upright, and flashlight. Each of these is determined by the desired grip and angle of the shot, and make it more comfortable to operate for longer periods of time. The gimbal can even be removed from the handle and mounted on other supports, such as a jib or RC car, for which there is a dedicated mode to ensure silky smooth motion. A Sport Mode can be enabled for moments of fast-paced action.

DJI Ronin S

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1383648-REG/dji_ronin_s_motorized_gimbal_stabilizer.html

Product Highlights

Three-Axis Motorized Gimbal Stabilizer Holds DSLR or Mirrorless Cameras Offset Roll Motor for Screen Visibility One-Handed Operation Interchangeable Parts Ecosystem Accessory Dock Customizable Parameter Groups

To provide an excellent operating experience, the Ronin-S offers multiple control options, including a precise joystick located on the handle, with multiple customizable parameters. Users will enjoy support for camera control as well, with the ability to connect to select Canon, Sony, Nikon, and other systems where they can adjust focus settings, initiate recording and more without taking their hands off the Ronin-S. Other settings include a Virtual Joystick option, Time-Lapse, Track, and Panorama modes.

A wide range of movement is possible with this gimbal, including continuous 360 degrees of rotation, tilt from -95 to 185 degrees, and a complete 360 degrees of roll in a Roll 360 mode that will come in handy for rapid movement and repositioning of your camera. Additionally, it is powered by a rechargeable 18650 2400mAh Li-ion polymer battery pack that will operate for hours on a single charge, while Bluetooth 4.0 and USB Type-C connections permit the stabilizer to be connected directly to mobile devices and computers.

The DJI Ronin-S will be exclusive to B&H Photo for a limited time. It is already open for pre-order, and will soon be available.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts, and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005766/en/

CONTACT: B&H Photo Video

Shawn C. Steiner, 212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER OTHER SPORTS TECHNOLOGY LUXURY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ONLINE RETAIL HARDWARE AUDIO/VIDEO OTHER TECHNOLOGY PHOTOGRAPHY TRAVEL CRUISE DESTINATIONS OTHER TRAVEL MOBILE/WIRELESS AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL CONSUMER SPORTS MEN

SOURCE: B&H Photo Video

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/29/2018 10:52 AM/DISC: 05/29/2018 10:52 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005766/en