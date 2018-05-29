Analyzing Consumer Demand Based on a Robust Market Segmentation Strategy: a Target Market Segmentation Study for Biopharmaceutical Products Manufacturer | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new target market segmentation study on the biopharmaceutical products industry. A pharmaceutical industry client was looking at finding the most profitable way to segment end-user groups into different segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005721/en/

Impact of Target Market Segmentation on Consumer Demand A Success Story on How We Assisted a Leading Biopharmaceutical Products Manufacturer. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the target market segmentation experts at Infiniti, “The production of biopharmaceutical products needs specialized equipment and devices that can aid the biological systems.”

to see how Infiniti Research’s solutions can help you.

Biopharmaceutical products play an important role in increasing the lifestyle and decreasing death rates in patients with HIV, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and cystic fibrosis. The effectiveness and safety of drugs influence the growth of the global biopharmaceutical products manufacturing sector. In the pharmaceutical industry, the biopharmaceutical sector deals with the production of drugs using living biological systems.

The target market segmentation solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to find target markets and make targeted products rather than generic ones. The client was able to identify the most profitable way to segment end-user groups into different segments.

This target market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Divide and gain detailed insights into the various market segments Focus on developing a heterogeneous approach To know more about our target market segmentation,

This target market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Growing demand for bioprocessing technologies Increasing development efforts on biopharmaceuticals products To read more about the scope of our engagement,

View the complete target market segmentation study here:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005721/en/

CONTACT: Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING

SOURCE: Infiniti Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/29/2018 10:33 AM/DISC: 05/29/2018 10:33 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005721/en