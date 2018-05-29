Springbot Publishes Marketing Maturity Model and Quiz for eCommerce Stores

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Springbot, provider of the leading eCommerce marketing platform that helps retailers grow revenue, has developed and published a four-stage marketing maturity model for small to medium-sized (SMB) stores charting a growth course in an increasingly competitive eCommerce market. As new technologies and innovations are introduced daily, today’s shoppers expect a personalized experience, with engaging content and seamless interactions, across multiple channels. Mastering the complexities of online marketing for eCommerce is a huge undertaking, particularly for resource strapped SMBs.

“This type of framework is a first for entrepreneurs of SMB stores, who rarely have consultants or specialized talent to analyze and inform marketing efforts,” said Erika Jolly Brookes, CMO of Springbot. “SMB merchants who commit themselves to ongoing evaluation and evolution will be best positioned to build and grow sustainable businesses. To adapt their marketing strategy and drive more revenue, merchants need a concrete and reliable model to follow.”

and the accompanying marketing evaluation quiz are designed to help merchants determine their current stage of marketing and define a path for continuous marketing maturity. The eBook, first in a series of three, provides the key characteristics and challenges of each stage, as well as real life examples from leading eCommerce stores.

Springbot recently presented an overview of the four stages of marketing maturity to an eager crowd at the Magento Imagine event, in a joint session with customer Oak Street Bootmakers, designers and makers of fine hand-crafted footwear. “At Oak Street, we can certainly relate to the various stages of marketing maturity. Understanding our current state and having a plan to reach the next level fueled a lot of progress over the past couple of years,” said George Vlagos, founder and creative director at Oak Street Bootmakers. “As we added channels, we quickly learned that to scale and progress our marketing program, we had to find a way to efficiently aggregate and utilize all our data. There’s no way we could have hit our goals without marketing automation. With the right strategy and the right tools, at the right time, even a small team can achieve great marketing milestones.”

Attendees of next week’s Internet Retailer Conference & Expo (IRCE) can take the marketing maturity quiz at the Springbot booth (#247) during the event. Others can access the brief survey and download the eBook online at: https://www.springbot.com/marketing-maturity-model-quiz/.

To develop the research, quiz and eBook content, Springbot partnered with leading eCommerce consultant, FitForCommerce to interview store owners and marketers and analyze operations across a representative sampling of eCommerce merchants. A careful analysis of the quantitative and qualitative evidence gathered during the research yielded the four-stage marketing maturity model.

About Springbot

Springbot provides an eCommerce marketing technology platform and data co-op, Springbot Exchange, for small to medium-size retailers to simplify the overwhelming task of running and tracking multi-channel marketing campaigns. Through integrations with BigCommerce, Magento and Shopify, Springbot incorporates marketing automation, data management and analytics to deliver informed, data-driven marketing recommendations specifically tailored for retailers’ needs. Springbot Exchange is the first eCommerce data cooperative providing SMB merchants with access to data and resources typically only available to large retailers. To learn more information about Springbot, please visit www.springbot.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and the Springbot blog.

