BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|New York
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|Indiana
|0
|5
|.000
|4½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Seattle
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Dallas
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Las Vegas
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.<