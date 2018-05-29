PLAYOFFS / Through Monday, May 28, 2018

|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS
|20
|11
|14
|25
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|20
|12
|11
|23
|Jake Guentzel, PIT
|12
|10
|11
|21
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|12
|9
|12
|21
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|17
|3
|18
|21
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|17
|14
|6
|20
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|12
|6
|14
|20
|Jonathan Marchessault, VEG
|16
|8
|11
|19
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|16
|5
|13
|18
|Reilly Smith, VEG
|16
|3
|15
|18
|T.J. Oshie, WAS
|20
|7
|10
|17
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|17
|7
|10
|17
|John Carlson, WAS
|20
|4
|13
|17
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|12
|4
|13
|17
|5 tied with 16 pts.