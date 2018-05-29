Accelerating Multi-Channel Engagement for a Protein Snacks Retailer - Book a Solution Demo Now | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest channel optimization study on the protein snacks retailing market. A leading protein snacks retailer wanted to predict the future industry trends and build strategies to increase customer retention.

According to the experts at Quantzig, “The global protein snacks market is booming due to the growing preference for health and wellness among consumers.”

Protein snacks such as snack bars provide high nutritional value and suitability as they can be consumed between meals while traveling or during workouts. Snacking, protein and wellness are the top three US food trends. These trends drive the growth of the protein snacks market. Protein snacks were mainly found in stores, but due to such trends, they have made their way into the mainstream.

The channel optimization solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to gain better insights into the customer’s needs and preferences. The client was able to determine meaningful channel usage patterns to help them make informed decisions.

This channel optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This channel optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

