The Latest: Official pledges answers, action in van death

A Cincinnati city official is promising answers and proposed solutions to problems behind the failed police response to the calls for help from a 16-year-old boy who died in a minivan parked near his school.

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman expressed the city's "deepest condolences" to Kyle Plush's family Tuesday morning as he opened a committee hearing to follow up the police department's May 14 presentation of results of their internal investigation. Plush's family raised a series of lingering questions they still had after that presentation, which found there were equipment problems and communication issues.

Smitherman said city officials will provide answers and corrective action plans.

Ron Plush found his son's body inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call on April 10. A coroner says the teen died of asphyxiation from his chest being compressed. It is suspected that the foldaway rear seat flipped over.

Cincinnati police will try again to answer lingering questions about their failed response to the calls for help from a 16-year-old boy who died in a minivan parked near his school.

An initial presentation of their internal investigation May 14 left Kyle Plush's family and others unsatisfied, and the city council told police to return Tuesday.

Ron Plush has asked why officers weren't notified that his son was screaming for help and whether there were GPS coordinates for his son's location

