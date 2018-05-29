WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

PARIS — Serena Williams makes her long-awaited return after a 16-month absence from Grand Slam action — and about nine months after giving birth to her daughter — by playing in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. Play started at 0900 GMT. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

— TEN-French Open-The Latest. Real-time updates throughout the day.

— TEN-French Open Glance.

— Sidebars on merits.

MOSCOW — Ahead of the World Cup, Russian authorities are cracking down on the hooligan culture in football. Groups which wreaked havoc two years ago report surveillance and threats from law enforcement. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

LONDON — Striker Roberto Firmino has decided to join Brazil's squad earlier in London for pre-World Cup training, in a sign he is keen to challenge Gabriel Jesus for a place in the team's starting lineup. SENT: 100 words, photos.

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA says it is taking no action against Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos for a clash with Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius in the Champions League final. SENT: 100 words, photos.

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland — Mario Balotelli has been praised by anti-racism campaigners for highlighting an offensive banner displayed by fans at his comeback game for Italy. SENT: 100 words, photos.

PASADENA, Calif. — Mexico opens its World Cup preparations with a 0-0 draw against Wales at the Rose Bowl, but El Tri showed it has plenty more to offer in Russia than the score might indicate. By Dan Greenspan. SENT: 600 words, photos.

England's test team is in turmoil as it faces a third straight series loss at a time when the powerbrokers in the country are focusing more on the shorter forms of the game. Test cricket, it seems, is being left behind in cricket's birthplace. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

For the fourth consecutive year, it's Golden State and Cleveland in the NBA Finals. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 830 words, photos.

LAS VEGAS — Tomas Nosek scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the expansion Golden Knights opened an improbable Final with a thrilling 6-4 victory over the Washington Capitals. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 1060 words, photos.

