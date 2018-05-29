Diversity, politics likely topics at publishing convention

NEW YORK (AP) — This week's BookExpo and BookCon will be a showcase for diversity and for combinations and alliances new and old.

Convention organizers have committed themselves to a guest list more representative of the country overall. In 2014, Tavis Smiley was the only non-white among 16 scheduled breakfast and author tea speakers. This week, speakers range from Trevor Noah and Viola Davis to Jacqueline Woodson and Yuyi Morales.

Politicians will be present at New York's Jacob Javits Center, although not all for political reasons. Former President Bill Clinton and James Patterson, an ever-present novelist, will speak about the thriller they worked on together, "The President Is Missing."