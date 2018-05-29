CyberLink Introduces Power2Go 12, the Most Trusted Burning & Backup Software

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), today launched the latest version of the world's most comprehensive burning and backup software - Power2Go 12. The new version includes extended social media download and backup integration, H.265 encoding and decoding, expanded audio codec support and TrueTheater Color enhancements to Power2Go’s already popular feature set.

For years, Power2Go has been at the forefront of burning, backup and conversion technology and established itself as the most trusted name in the industry. Power2Go continues to innovate with solutions and technologies that are geared towards simple, fast converting and transfer of users’ content between PC and mobile devices and even from their social media accounts. With H.265 (HEVC) video files encoding and decoding, support for the OGG audio codec and CyberLink’s unique TrueTheater enhancement technology, Power2Go 12 enables a completely fluid interaction across computers, mobile devices and social media accounts.

“We’re excited to give our users a solution that covers virtually every type of media, from online and mobile all the way to traditional CDs,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “With Power2Go 12’s new features we hope to give users more opportunities to move content between their PCs and mobile devices quickly and easily without having to stress about what format or codec they should be using.”

Key Features Include:

Convert & Transfer Intelligent Smart Detect selects the optimal output settings for transferring media files to your mobile device, saves storage space when transferring files to your mobile and even converts GoPro or iPhone video to watch on other devices with H.265 encoding and decoding.

Download & Backup With integration to Facebook, Flickr, YouTube and Vimeo, you can effortlessly download content to watch offline, even in 4K and HDR. You’re also able to backup and protect your Windows system data to a single USB flash drive. For added security use military-grade 256-bit one-click encryption.

Rip & Burn Our simple drag ‘n’ drop Desktop Widget allows you to burn CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays and AVCHD movie discs almost instantly. Meanwhile, Smart Fit ensures your media fits onto one disc in the highest possible quality. A simple interface designed for speed and ease-of-use means you can digitize your CD collection or mount and view ISO files.

Power2Go Availability Power2Go 12 is available today from the CyberLink Online Store in English, Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) and Korean.

Versions and Pricing

Power2 Go 12 Platinum: US$69.95 Power2 Go 12 Essential: FREE

About CyberLink CyberLink (5203.TW) is a world leader in multimedia software design. Since 1996, CyberLink has transformed how people enjoy and create media on PCs, mobile devices and in the Cloud. The company’s award-winning products are sold to all major PC manufacturers as well as millions of customers worldwide. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CyberLink also runs regional operations through offices in the US, Japan, Europe and Asia-Pacific territories. Further information about CyberLink can be found at cyberlink.com.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2018 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.

