YouCam Apps Expands its Content Footprint as the Official Media & Broadcast Partner for PHAMExpo

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Perfect Corp. has announced YouCam Makeup as the official media and broadcast partner for the 2018 Professional Hair and Makeup Expo, PHAME, set to take place on June 2 nd and 3 rd in Los Angeles, California. This strategic partnership comes as YouCam solidifies its position as an over the top (OTT) content platform for the beauty-loving world. Focusing on the core pillar of “discovery”, this unique opportunity with PHAME enables YouCam to deliver rich original content directly to their in-app audience.

YouCam Makeup teams up with the Professional Hair and Makeup Expo (PHAME) to offer exclusive original content and unique virtual experiences to users in app. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This seamless media integration will feature broadcasts from PHAME panels, masterclasses, and keynote presentations released directly in the YouCam Makeup app, featuring top beauty talent including Vanessa Simmons, Angel Brinks, and Hosway Morbak. Fans, attendees, and app users will also have the opportunity to experience top influencer looks through unique real-time virtual try-ons in YouCam Makeup, creating a whole new layer of fan interaction and engagement.

“We are delighted to be the official media partner for one of the industry’s largest professional beauty conventions, PHAMExpo, and bring this rich educational content into the YouCam beauty universe,” said CEO Alice Chang. “We are excited to continue to grow our editorial footprint with inspiring PHAME content that empowers the user journey onsite at the convention and virtually through their mobile devices.”

"In staying consistent and ahead of fast-moving beauty trends, we're excited about the Perfect Corp. partnership as an introduction to the PHAME audience on how immersive media is impacting the industry. We're looking forward to working with the Perfect Corp. team on more installations showcasing innovations in the marketplace as both of our companies continue to grow," said Cheryl Morrill, President and CEO of PHAME.

Additionally, YouCam will be hosting a “Beauty Tech & Micro Influencer” panel onsite at PHAME, Sunday, June 3 rd at 11AM PT. The special panel discussion will feature three of YouCam’s live stream broadcasters, Noella Van de Voorde (aka Goldilonglocks), Lauren Pence, and Lynn James and tap into how YouCam’s community and innovative AR and AI technologies have continued to shape their beauty vision and how they interact and share content with fans as they grow as leading micro influencers.

Tap into this exclusive PHAME experience in the YouCam Makeup app by virtually trying on signature beauty looks from top beauty influencers including Hosway and Vanessa. Plus, tune in every evening the week of June 6-12 th at 7PM ET for your front row seat to PHAME’s onsite presentations. Check out the complete schedule for exclusive PHAME broadcast in YouCam Makeup.

App Availability

Perfect Corp.’s flagship app YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 600 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

About PHAME:

Professional Hair And Makeup Expo (PHAME) is the ultimate event for those that want to connect with the world’s most innovative brands and influencers in the beauty industry today. PHAME’s exhibitors encompass the categories of Hair, Makeup, Skin Care, Nails and Accessories. With leading brands, the latest products, and the hottest new treatments under one roof, PHAME is the best place to brush up on all things beauty.

