Toshiba Memory America Introduces New XS700 Series of Portable SSDs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Toshiba Memory America, Inc. (TMA), the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, today announced that its XS700 Series of portable solid state drives (SSDs) is now available. A small, sleek, stylish, ruggedized, external SSD, the XS700 brings the portable performance that today’s digital lifestyles demand – backed by the technical expertise of the company that invented NAND FLASH memory.

Working with large media files such as 4K video and high-resolution images typically requires more speed than a portable hard drive can provide. The XS700 is a faster, more durable alternative – reaching speeds of up to 4.5 times faster 1 than traditional spinning disk storage. Built with Toshiba Memory Corporation’s in-house 3D flash memory, 64-layer BiCS FLASH™, the XS700 is state-of-the-art portable storage for content creators, photographers and other consumers seeking maximum performance, excellent reliability and quick access to their data on the go.

Designed with an eye on the future, the XS700 includes USB 3.1 Gen 2 support, and features the latest USB Type-C TM connector. This makes Toshiba’s new SSD compatible with the latest MacBook®, MacBook Pro® and iMac® computers – as well as Windows®-based systems.

Engineered with the reliability and stability that are hallmarks of Toshiba SSDs, the XS700 is extremely rugged and has no moving parts – making it a highly durable and efficient way to safeguard data. The drive is covered in aluminum, is shock-proof and has been drop-test certified at a height of two meters. Other security-focused features include a utility that enables users to password-protect their drives and conduct maintenance, monitoring and additional tuning.

Initially available with a capacity of 240 gigabytes 2, Toshiba’s XS700 drives come with a three-year warranty and can be purchased at major e-tailers including Amazon and Newegg. For more information, please visit www.ocz.com/us/ssd/xs700.

