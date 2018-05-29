The Search is on! 24 Hour Fitness Hosts in-Person Tryouts to Find Team USA’s Next Olympic Hopeful

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--24 Hour Fitness will host in-person tryouts across the country to find Team USA’s Next Olympic Hopefuls, a first-of-its-kind program led by the United States Olympic Committee to enhance the pipeline of world-class athletes pursuing Olympic sport. In partnership with the USOC, 24 Hour Fitness will host tryouts at select clubs throughout the U.S. on Saturday, June 2, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Information is available at: www.24hourfitness.com/NextOlympicHopeful

The quest to find the Next Olympic Hopeful will ultimately find one winner for each participating sport and the winners will be invited to join the national team camps of eight sports: bobsled, skeleton, boxing, canoe/kayak, cycling, rowing, rugby and weightlifting. The journey will be highlighted on Team USA social and digital channels and the entire program, including announcement of the winners, will be featured in the USOC Productions two-part broadcast, Scouting Camp: The Next Olympic Hopeful airing on NBC and NBCSN in November.

The success of last year’s program resulted in two winners from the 24 Hour Fitness in-person tryouts—Amanda Alvarez (skeleton), from the 24 Hour Fitness Bothell, Washington, club; Josh Williamson (bobsled), with Williamson’s start coming from his 24 Hour Fitness in-club tryout in Winter Park, Florida. From there, he catapulted into training and earned five medals, including two gold medals, in international competition. www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlPUI-hQ9Yg

Prior experience is not needed, just the determination, strength and speed to pursue your Olympic dream. The journey to find the Next Olympic Hopeful will include:

First Round: Regional tryouts and 24 Hour Fitness in-person tryouts At both the regional tryouts and the 24 Hour Fitness in-person tryouts, athletes will complete a battery of tests for strength, mobility and endurance to qualify for selection into the next phase. The in-person tests happening June 2 are conducted by the fitness professionals with state-of-the-art equipment and the energetic, vocal support of family and friends who can observe the action close up. Athletes unable to attend in-person tryouts are encouraged to apply through the online portal: TeamUSA.org/NextOlympicHopeful . Second Round: Narrow applicant search to top-100 athletes Following the first phase of tryouts, the applicant pool will be narrowed to approximately 100 athletes – 50 men and 50 women – who will be invited to spend six days at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, the epicenter of world-class training for American athletes working towards their Olympic and Paralympic dreams. The athletes will go through an intensive screening, sport-specific training and have access to leaders in the field of sport medicine, science and psychology, as their journey is documented for broadcast. Final Round: Olympic journey begins One winner per sport will emerge from the show and will be invited to join the national team camps in one of eight sports: bobsled, skeleton, boxing, canoe/kayak, cycling, rowing, rugby and weightlifting. The eight total winners – four men and four women – will also be eligible to receive financial, training and medical support as they prepare for the opportunity to compete at the Olympic Games in their identified sport.

24 Hour Fitness in club tryouts for The Next Olympic Hopeful will take place Saturday, June 2, 2018, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the following locations:

Dallas, Texas: 24 Hour Fitness Castle Hills, 4866 State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX 75056 Denver, Colorado: 24 Hour Fitness Parker Arapahoe, 15900 E. Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO 80016 Pearl City, Hawaii: 24 Hour Fitness Pearl City, 1000 Kamehameha Hwy., Pearl City, HI 96782 Houston, Texas: 24 Hour Fitness Katy Bella Terra, 5270 West Grand Parkway South, Richmond, TX 77406 Los Angeles, California: 24 Hour Fitness Downey, 8810 Apollo Way, Downey, CA 90242 Miami, Florida: 24 Hour Fitness Miramar, 11645 Red Rd. H-1, Miramar, FL 33025 New York/New Jersey area: 24 Hour Fitness Valley Stream Green Acres, 750 West Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Orlando, Florida: 24 Hour Fitness The Grove at Winter Park, 4270 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792 San Diego, California: 24 Hour Fitness Balboa, 7715 Balboa Ave., San Diego, CA 92111 Seattle, Washington: 24 Hour Fitness Bothell, 18006 120 th Ave. NE, Bothell, WA 98011 San Francisco Bay Area, California: 24 Hour Fitness San Jose, 1610 Crane Court, San Jose, CA 95112

About the USOC

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Olympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. As such, the USOC is responsible for the training, entering and funding of U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, while serving as a steward of the Olympic and Paralympic movements throughout the country. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

About 24 Hour Fitness

As an industry leader for more than 30 years, 24 Hour Fitness transforms lives every day through fitness. Conveniently located clubs, furnished with a wide variety of strength, cardio and functional training equipment, are the perfect environment for fitness professionals to deliver dynamic personal and group training programs. GX24 ® and cycle studios feature a popular array of live studio classes included with membership. Combined with a welcoming community, the compelling TV and magazine content of 24Life™, Fit:Perks ® Rewards and the innovative My24 ® app, and 24GO™ custom coaching platform, there are a multitude of offerings to engage and inspire every member to lead a full and healthy life both inside and outside of the club. Opening new clubs on average at the brisk pace of one every few weeks, 24 Hour Fitness is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and serves nearly 4 million members in over 420 clubs nationwide. Please visit 24hourfitness.com for more information and to find a club near you.

