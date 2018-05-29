4 Tips to Improve Sales Force Effectiveness in the Pharma Industry - A Quantzig Whitepaper

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their recent whitepaper on the four tips to improve sales force effectiveness in the pharma industry.

Present-day businesses depend largely on sales force effectiveness to find and cater to the continuously changing needs of the end users of healthcare services. Salesforce effectiveness offers organizations with substantial opportunities to progress organic growth and increase their profit margins. The sales force of pharma companies must recognize and understand what’s inspiring their buyers. Sales forces need to be quick in identifying the type of customers they are calling on so that they can rapidly gain the attention of the customers and establish a genuine understanding of their needs. Once the needs of the customers are understood, pharma companies can make holistic selling experiences. In this whitepaper, Quantzig lists the four tips to improve sales force effectiveness in the pharma industry.

“With the death of blockbuster drugs and the change from selling “product brands” to “corporate brands,” sales force optimization techniques and analytics are varying,” says a salesforce effectiveness expert from Quantzig.

Tips to improve sales force effectiveness in the pharma industry

Need-based customer segmentation: Pharma companies must perform a widespread survey of their customers to understand what inspires them. These factors should be used to make segments of “likeminded” buyers and organizations. It’s significant to have these segments plotted to the organization’s CRM system and be part of the developing CRM strategy. How customers want to be serviced matters as much as the size and occasion when we are looking at complex sales forces. CRM analytics: The CRM system is the backbone for salesforce optimization, mainly with large pharma companies. Not only should organizations understand key customer segments, but they also must be able to find them and manage them over time. Firms need to know what they’ve already sold, who (and where) the real buying centers are, and certify to be as customer-centric as possible. Salesforce sizing and allocation: Though the way to improve salesforce is radically shifting towards technology-driven methods, it is still important to employ people to sell products and bring revenue. Pharma companies must choose the model, the size, and distribution of their salesforce. This lets businesses to communicate a clearer picture of the customers to be targeted and how to efficiently do it. Customer-centricity and optimal territory design should be at the heart of the new planning regimes employed. To know more,

