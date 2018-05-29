MCR Acquires an All-Star Hotel Lineup at the University of Illinois

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Pop the Champaign! MCR, the seventh largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, has acquired three Hilton-branded hotels in Champaign, Illinois. The all-star lineup — a Home2 Suites by Hilton, a Hilton Garden Inn and a Homewood Suites by Hilton — is steps from the 44,000-student University of Illinois campus and the newly renovated State Farm Center arena, home of the Fighting Illini Women’s and Men’s Basketball teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005601/en/

Home2 Suites by Hilton Champaign/Urbana (Photo: Business Wire)

A slam-dunk for sports fans, Champaign, Illinois is also a bustling business region thanks to the Carle Foundation Hospital and the corporate offices of Jimmy John’s, Wolfram Research and Yahoo!

“These three well-located Hilton-branded properties are positioned to benefit significantly from the University of Illinois’ continued growth and are expected to produce attractive returns for our investors,” says Tyler Morse, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of MCR. “The acquisition continues our investment strategy of purchasing premium-branded select service and extended stay hotels with operations upside.”

Meet MCR’s New Key Players

The Home2 Suites by Hilton Champaign/Urbana, which opened in 2016, is located at 2013 South Neil Street and features:

104 pet-friendly suites with fully-equipped kitchens and flexible furniture Free Wi-Fi Free breakfast at the Inspired Table restaurant Self-service laundry facilities A fully-equipped fitness center with an indoor pool A 24-hour convenience store An outdoor area with seating, cooking grills and a fire pit Meeting space that can accommodate 50 people A 24-hour business center Free scheduled shuttle service to the University of Illinois Willard Airport

Reserve rooms by phone at (217) 355-6468 or online at home2suites3.hilton.com.

The Hilton Garden Inn Champaign/Urbana is located at 1500 South Neil Street and features:

99 spacious rooms with microwaves and refrigerators Free Wi-Fi The Garden Grille and Bar, which offers room service, and the Pavilion Lounge cocktail bar A fully-equipped fitness center with an indoor pool and a hot tub A 24-hour Pavilion Pantry convenience store 18,000 square feet of flexible event space that can accommodate 1,000 people Free shuttle service to the University of Illinois Willard Airport

Reserve rooms by phone at (217) 352-9970 or online at hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Champaign/Urbana is located at 1417 South Neil Street and features:

98 suites with fully-equipped kitchens Free Wi-Fi Free breakfast every morning and complimentary evening social Monday through Thursday A fully-equipped fitness center with an indoor pool, basketball court and tennis court A 24-hour convenience store and complimentary grocery shopping service An outdoor area with seating, cooking grills and a fire pit On-site laundry facilities Meeting space that can accommodate 50 people A 24-hour business center Free shuttle service to the University of Illinois Willard Airport

Reserve rooms by phone at (217) 352-9960 or online at homewoodsuites3.hilton.com.

About MCR

MCR is the seventh largest hotel owner-operator in the country and has invested in and developed 103 hotel properties with more than 12,000 rooms in 27 states. MCR’s hotels are operated under 11 brands. The firm has offices in New York City and Dallas. MCR is a recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners for hospitality excellence. For more information, please visit www.mcrinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005601/en/

CONTACT: MCR

info@mcrinvestors.com

(212) 277-5602

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION LODGING OTHER TRAVEL ARCHITECTURE INTERIOR DESIGN LANDSCAPE REIT URBAN PLANNING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: MCR

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/29/2018 08:27 AM/DISC: 05/29/2018 08:27 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005601/en