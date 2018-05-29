Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 29, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;SW;14;78%;68%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;30;Sunny and very warm;40;30;N;13;34%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;30;19;A t-storm in spots;30;18;W;17;46%;44%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;20;14;Partly sunny;20;14;E;11;62%;72%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A strong t-storm;29;18;Thunderstorms;25;17;ENE;11;78%;84%;7

Anchorage, United States;A shower;14;8;Cloudy;14;8;SE;15;56%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;32;19;Not as warm;28;18;E;13;27%;27%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;16;8;Cooler with a shower;10;4;WSW;32;74%;56%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;30;20;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;20;NE;18;51%;27%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny, breezy, nice;28;20;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;N;19;45%;10%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny;13;7;Mostly sunny;14;8;SSW;9;63%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing, not as hot;40;26;Mostly sunny, warm;42;26;SSE;13;21%;2%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;36;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;SSE;6;71%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;Mostly cloudy;31;21;WSW;12;67%;44%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;S;10;70%;66%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;23;17;Clouds and sun, nice;22;16;SSW;13;75%;44%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;31;16;Sunshine, very warm;33;18;WSW;13;18%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;29;16;ESE;15;35%;0%;9

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;32;20;Heavy thunderstorms;31;19;SE;12;65%;83%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;18;10;A shower in places;19;10;ESE;8;75%;55%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;ESE;13;54%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Couple of t-storms;27;16;Clouds and sun;28;16;ESE;16;52%;8%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Strong thunderstorms;23;16;Thunderstorms;25;17;S;8;77%;79%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;28;13;Partly sunny;28;12;SE;12;40%;1%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;28;16;Partial sunshine;28;16;ESE;12;38%;2%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;24;17;Rain and a t-storm;18;11;SSE;13;81%;84%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;30;15;Clouds and sun, nice;31;15;NE;8;29%;8%;8

Busan, South Korea;Periods of sun;26;19;Partly sunny;25;18;W;14;68%;15%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;32;22;Sunny and nice;33;22;NNE;11;34%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;18;9;Rather cloudy;16;12;NNW;20;72%;70%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;29;19;Some sun;29;19;ESE;6;55%;28%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;41;31;High clouds and warm;40;31;SSE;15;49%;15%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and warm;26;19;Tropical rainstorm;23;20;WSW;12;87%;90%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Spotty showers;30;26;WSW;18;78%;92%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;25;15;Mostly sunny;26;16;E;14;50%;1%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;21;Sunny and pleasant;25;20;WNW;6;79%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Hot with sunshine;36;25;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;S;20;52%;6%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;Mostly cloudy;30;23;SSE;18;72%;44%;3

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;46;28;A p.m. t-storm;44;27;ESE;16;36%;56%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm or two;24;11;A p.m. t-storm;27;12;SSW;10;38%;67%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;35;27;Partly sunny and hot;37;27;S;8;60%;75%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;33;22;SE;10;56%;36%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;18;12;NE;18;71%;10%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warmer;28;14;Increasing clouds;26;15;NNE;11;35%;15%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;21;16;Partly sunny;22;16;W;18;69%;26%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;SE;13;71%;66%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;SE;6;49%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;27;24;Showers and t-storms;29;22;ESE;9;83%;76%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;Mostly sunny;23;8;N;18;35%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;34;26;A thunderstorm;32;24;ENE;10;81%;83%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;33;27;Partly sunny;34;27;SW;10;65%;16%;13

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;29;24;Spotty showers;29;23;ENE;30;59%;64%;10

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;41;26;Partly sunny, warm;40;25;SSW;9;35%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;41;25;Hot with hazy sun;42;26;N;18;17%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;21;18;Partly sunny;24;16;NE;18;68%;2%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNW;10;67%;63%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;41;29;Sunny and very warm;37;29;N;20;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Spotty showers;19;6;Mostly sunny;20;8;NNW;10;54%;8%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;32;12;Plenty of sunshine;33;13;NNW;10;15%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;42;30;Hazy sun, summerlike;44;28;WNW;14;13%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershower;27;17;A t-storm in spots;27;18;SSE;8;72%;79%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;27;A t-storm in spots;37;28;SSE;17;39%;65%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;Mostly sunny;29;16;NNW;6;32%;0%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;E;25;61%;21%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;WNW;8;65%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;A t-storm around;35;28;S;13;69%;54%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Considerable clouds;32;23;N;6;78%;64%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-5;Clouds and sun, mild;16;-4;NNW;13;17%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;SW;11;78%;68%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;20;16;Turning sunny;20;16;S;12;79%;0%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;18;14;Partly sunny;19;13;NW;13;71%;33%;5

London, United Kingdom;Thunderstorms;24;14;A stray t-shower;19;14;NE;8;85%;51%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;26;16;Low clouds, then sun;23;16;S;10;70%;46%;8

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;31;23;Turning sunny, nice;28;22;SW;10;74%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;21;12;A t-storm in spots;21;13;WSW;11;62%;55%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;31;28;A passing shower;31;28;W;26;73%;79%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;NE;8;82%;68%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;28;E;13;52%;60%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;16;7;Showers around;15;9;W;16;65%;82%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;32;14;Mostly sunny;32;16;NE;10;15%;0%;14

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;28;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;ESE;15;78%;78%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;29;13;NNW;11;41%;12%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;30;26;Rather cloudy;30;26;SSW;22;74%;60%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, warm;24;15;Rain and a t-storm;17;11;SSE;12;75%;75%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and nice;25;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;17;S;8;41%;3%;9

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and nice;22;15;Lots of sun, breezy;24;9;NNW;27;40%;20%;7

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;34;28;Decreasing clouds;34;28;WSW;16;66%;12%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;26;11;Turning cloudy;26;14;NNE;11;57%;32%;5

New York, United States;Warmer;30;19;Not as warm;23;16;ESE;12;63%;41%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and some clouds;29;19;A t-storm in spots;27;18;WNW;12;61%;52%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, a shower;18;6;Mostly cloudy;21;9;SE;17;66%;55%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;27;19;Morning rain, cooler;21;17;NE;12;82%;84%;4

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;27;14;Warm with sunshine;30;14;SE;9;40%;15%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Clouds and sun, warm;29;17;S;14;48%;27%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;29;26;Partly sunny;30;27;E;12;72%;26%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;N;8;81%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A morning shower;29;24;ENE;11;80%;80%;7

Paris, France;Thunderstorms;24;16;Thunderstorms;25;16;NW;10;79%;88%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;10;Nice with sunshine;22;12;NNE;16;49%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;SSW;8;74%;71%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;SSE;25;72%;36%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;23;An afternoon shower;34;23;E;9;50%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;29;18;Showers and t-storms;26;16;ESE;11;53%;82%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;28;13;Mostly sunny;24;11;WSW;12;64%;13%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or t-storm;19;12;Couple of t-storms;20;12;SW;11;76%;72%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;21;13;Partly sunny;21;13;NNW;13;66%;27%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;23;Partial sunshine;29;24;S;18;63%;62%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;12;8;Clouds and sun;11;5;WSW;11;72%;64%;5

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm around;29;16;Mostly sunny, warm;26;13;NNW;10;46%;0%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;25;19;NE;8;71%;11%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;38;27;Plenty of sunshine;41;29;ENE;9;14%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Some hazy sun;29;18;Clouds and sun;29;17;NNE;10;61%;29%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;Rather cloudy;22;7;NNE;16;39%;27%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;21;12;Cooler;16;12;W;29;63%;6%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;17;ENE;9;76%;82%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;24;A shower in spots;29;24;E;18;73%;68%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;23;18;Couple of t-storms;24;19;SW;7;96%;83%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;29;13;Mostly sunny;28;14;NNW;13;28%;10%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cool with rain;13;6;Partly sunny;15;3;SE;5;67%;66%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;29;23;An afternoon shower;29;22;N;10;74%;68%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;19;12;Partly sunny;20;12;NW;11;71%;34%;5

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;17;9;Mostly cloudy;18;8;NNE;9;56%;11%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;WNW;10;60%;5%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;26;21;Rain and drizzle;26;20;SSW;15;75%;91%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;28;A morning t-storm;32;27;S;13;79%;77%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;Partly sunny;25;11;SE;13;48%;14%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;25;A stray shower;29;24;E;17;70%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Warm with some sun;28;12;Mostly sunny;25;9;NE;12;32%;0%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;25;13;A little a.m. rain;18;10;WSW;23;62%;55%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A heavy p.m. t-storm;35;27;A t-storm around;35;27;W;9;66%;62%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine, pleasant;24;13;Mostly sunny;23;11;NNE;14;47%;1%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warmer;28;15;Partly sunny;25;12;N;14;26%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;21;11;Mostly cloudy;18;11;NNW;13;64%;41%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sun, some clouds;35;20;Not as hot;30;20;ENE;11;24%;25%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;26;21;Sunshine, pleasant;27;21;S;14;49%;70%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;33;19;Clouds and sun;31;19;E;6;52%;30%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Variable cloudiness;26;19;Occasional p.m. rain;23;18;NNE;11;67%;88%;4

Toronto, Canada;Not as warm;21;13;An afternoon shower;23;16;SE;19;76%;90%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;41;22;Mostly sunny, cooler;28;21;W;17;64%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;29;19;Mostly sunny;28;18;N;17;56%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and warmer;27;7;Partly sunny, warm;30;10;ESE;13;12%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;16;7;Mostly cloudy;17;7;NW;8;51%;14%;4

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;28;18;Partly sunny;27;17;SE;16;43%;7%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;N;8;68%;82%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;Mostly sunny;30;13;N;10;40%;0%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and very warm;29;15;A shower or t-storm;30;16;NNW;12;48%;80%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with showers;9;9;A morning shower;11;7;SSW;15;71%;63%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;Cloudy with t-storms;30;25;ENE;10;84%;91%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. t-storm;26;14;Clouds and sun;23;12;NE;5;49%;44%;10

