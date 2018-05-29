Company Profile for Xerox Corporation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) is a technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We understand what’s at the heart of sharing information – and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005051/en/

John Visentin, Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005051/en/

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CONNECTICUT

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Xerox Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/29/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/29/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005051/en