Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 29, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;SW;9;78%;68%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;86;Sunny and very warm;104;86;N;8;34%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;86;65;A t-storm in spots;85;64;W;10;46%;44%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;69;58;Partly sunny;68;57;E;7;62%;72%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A strong t-storm;84;64;Thunderstorms;77;63;ENE;7;78%;84%;7

Anchorage, United States;A shower;57;46;Cloudy;57;46;SE;9;56%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;90;66;Not as warm;82;65;E;8;27%;27%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;60;47;Cooler with a shower;51;38;WSW;20;74%;56%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;87;68;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;68;NE;11;51%;27%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny, breezy, nice;82;68;Plenty of sunshine;84;67;N;12;45%;10%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny;55;44;Mostly sunny;58;47;SSW;6;63%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing, not as hot;103;80;Mostly sunny, warm;108;78;SSE;8;21%;2%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;96;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;73;SSE;4;71%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;Mostly cloudy;88;71;WSW;8;67%;44%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;S;6;70%;66%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;73;63;Clouds and sun, nice;71;62;SSW;8;75%;44%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;88;61;Sunshine, very warm;91;64;WSW;8;18%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;83;61;Partly sunny;84;60;ESE;9;35%;0%;9

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;89;67;Heavy thunderstorms;87;66;SE;8;65%;83%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;64;49;A shower in places;65;50;ESE;5;75%;55%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;ESE;8;54%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Couple of t-storms;81;61;Clouds and sun;82;61;ESE;10;52%;8%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Strong thunderstorms;73;60;Thunderstorms;77;63;S;5;77%;79%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;82;55;Partly sunny;82;53;SE;7;40%;1%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;83;61;Partial sunshine;83;61;ESE;7;38%;2%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;75;62;Rain and a t-storm;64;53;SSE;8;81%;84%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;86;58;Clouds and sun, nice;88;59;NE;5;29%;8%;8

Busan, South Korea;Periods of sun;78;67;Partly sunny;78;64;W;9;68%;15%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;90;71;Sunny and nice;91;71;NNE;7;34%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;65;48;Rather cloudy;61;54;NNW;13;72%;70%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;85;65;Some sun;84;66;ESE;4;55%;28%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;106;87;High clouds and warm;104;88;SSE;10;49%;15%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and warm;80;66;Tropical rainstorm;74;68;WSW;7;87%;90%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;90;77;Spotty showers;86;79;WSW;11;78%;92%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;78;60;Mostly sunny;79;61;E;9;50%;1%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;78;69;Sunny and pleasant;77;69;WNW;4;79%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Hot with sunshine;97;78;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;12;52%;6%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;90;74;Mostly cloudy;87;74;SSE;11;72%;44%;3

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;115;82;A p.m. t-storm;111;81;ESE;10;36%;56%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm or two;74;52;A p.m. t-storm;80;54;SSW;6;38%;67%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;95;81;Partly sunny and hot;98;81;S;5;60%;75%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;71;Partly sunny;91;72;SE;7;56%;36%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;67;51;Partly sunny;65;53;NE;11;71%;10%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warmer;82;57;Increasing clouds;79;59;NNE;7;35%;15%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;70;61;Partly sunny;71;60;W;11;69%;26%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;92;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;77;SE;8;71%;66%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;74;48;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;SE;4;49%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;81;75;Showers and t-storms;84;72;ESE;6;83%;76%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;Mostly sunny;73;46;N;11;35%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;93;78;A thunderstorm;90;76;ENE;6;81%;83%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;92;80;Partly sunny;94;80;SW;6;65%;16%;13

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;85;75;Spotty showers;85;73;ENE;19;59%;64%;10

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;106;79;Partly sunny, warm;105;77;SSW;6;35%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;106;77;Hot with hazy sun;108;79;N;11;17%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;71;64;Partly sunny;75;62;NE;11;68%;2%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;NNW;6;67%;63%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;105;84;Sunny and very warm;99;84;N;13;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Spotty showers;66;43;Mostly sunny;68;46;NNW;6;54%;8%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;90;54;Plenty of sunshine;91;56;NNW;6;15%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;108;85;Hazy sun, summerlike;111;82;WNW;9;13%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershower;81;63;A t-storm in spots;80;64;SSE;5;72%;79%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;80;A t-storm in spots;99;83;SSE;10;39%;65%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;81;52;Mostly sunny;83;60;NNW;4;32%;0%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;80;Partly sunny, breezy;89;79;E;15;61%;21%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A t-storm in spots;88;73;WNW;5;65%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun, warm;97;80;A t-storm around;94;83;S;8;69%;54%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;90;76;Considerable clouds;90;74;N;4;78%;64%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;60;23;Clouds and sun, mild;60;24;NNW;8;17%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;85;77;A stray thunderstorm;84;75;SW;7;78%;68%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;69;61;Turning sunny;68;60;S;8;79%;0%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;64;57;Partly sunny;67;55;NW;8;71%;33%;5

London, United Kingdom;Thunderstorms;74;57;A stray t-shower;67;57;NE;5;85%;51%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;80;61;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;S;6;70%;46%;8

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;88;73;Turning sunny, nice;83;72;SW;6;74%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;70;54;A t-storm in spots;70;55;WSW;7;62%;55%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;88;82;A passing shower;88;83;W;16;73%;79%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;NE;5;82%;68%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;95;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;82;E;8;52%;60%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;61;45;Showers around;59;49;W;10;65%;82%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;89;57;Mostly sunny;89;61;NE;6;15%;0%;14

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;82;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;ESE;9;78%;78%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;81;58;Partly sunny, warm;84;55;NNW;7;41%;12%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;86;78;Rather cloudy;86;78;SSW;13;74%;60%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, warm;75;59;Rain and a t-storm;62;52;SSE;7;75%;75%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and nice;77;52;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;62;S;5;41%;3%;9

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and nice;72;59;Lots of sun, breezy;76;48;NNW;17;40%;20%;7

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;93;82;Decreasing clouds;93;82;WSW;10;66%;12%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;79;52;Turning cloudy;79;57;NNE;7;57%;32%;5

New York, United States;Warmer;86;67;Not as warm;74;60;ESE;7;63%;41%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and some clouds;85;66;A t-storm in spots;81;65;WNW;7;61%;52%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, a shower;65;43;Mostly cloudy;69;48;SE;10;66%;55%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;81;66;Morning rain, cooler;69;63;NE;7;82%;84%;4

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;81;57;Warm with sunshine;86;56;SE;6;40%;15%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;Clouds and sun, warm;85;62;S;9;48%;27%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;84;79;Partly sunny;87;80;E;8;72%;26%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;77;Showers and t-storms;88;77;N;5;81%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A morning shower;84;75;ENE;7;80%;80%;7

Paris, France;Thunderstorms;75;61;Thunderstorms;77;61;NW;6;79%;88%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;70;50;Nice with sunshine;72;54;NNE;10;49%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SSW;5;74%;71%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;85;76;Mostly cloudy;89;75;SSE;16;72%;36%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;73;An afternoon shower;94;74;E;6;50%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;84;64;Showers and t-storms;79;61;ESE;7;53%;82%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;82;56;Mostly sunny;75;52;WSW;7;64%;13%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or t-storm;67;53;Couple of t-storms;68;54;SW;7;76%;72%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;69;56;Partly sunny;70;55;NNW;8;66%;27%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;85;74;Partial sunshine;85;74;S;11;63%;62%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;53;47;Clouds and sun;52;41;WSW;7;72%;64%;5

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm around;84;61;Mostly sunny, warm;78;55;NNW;6;46%;0%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;78;66;Partly sunny;76;66;NE;5;71%;11%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;100;80;Plenty of sunshine;106;84;ENE;6;14%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Some hazy sun;84;65;Clouds and sun;84;62;NNE;6;61%;29%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;74;59;Rather cloudy;71;45;NNE;10;39%;27%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;69;54;Cooler;62;53;W;18;63%;6%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;64;Showers and t-storms;78;63;ENE;6;76%;82%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;76;A shower in spots;84;75;E;11;73%;68%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;74;65;Couple of t-storms;75;66;SW;4;96%;83%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;84;55;Mostly sunny;83;57;NNW;8;28%;10%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cool with rain;56;43;Partly sunny;59;38;SE;3;67%;66%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;84;73;An afternoon shower;85;72;N;6;74%;68%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;67;54;Partly sunny;68;53;NW;7;71%;34%;5

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;62;48;Mostly cloudy;64;47;NNE;6;56%;11%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;80;63;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;WNW;6;60%;5%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;79;70;Rain and drizzle;79;68;SSW;9;75%;91%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;92;82;A morning t-storm;90;81;S;8;79%;77%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;Partly sunny;77;51;SE;8;48%;14%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;76;A stray shower;85;76;E;11;70%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Warm with some sun;82;54;Mostly sunny;77;47;NE;8;32%;0%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;77;55;A little a.m. rain;64;50;WSW;14;62%;55%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A heavy p.m. t-storm;94;80;A t-storm around;96;80;W;5;66%;62%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine, pleasant;75;55;Mostly sunny;73;51;NNE;8;47%;1%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warmer;83;59;Partly sunny;76;53;N;9;26%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;69;52;Mostly cloudy;64;52;NNW;8;64%;41%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sun, some clouds;94;68;Not as hot;86;69;ENE;7;24%;25%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;79;70;Sunshine, pleasant;81;70;S;9;49%;70%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;91;66;Clouds and sun;87;67;E;4;52%;30%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Variable cloudiness;78;67;Occasional p.m. rain;73;64;NNE;7;67%;88%;4

Toronto, Canada;Not as warm;70;56;An afternoon shower;73;61;SE;12;76%;90%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;106;71;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;70;W;11;64%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;84;65;Mostly sunny;82;64;N;11;56%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and warmer;81;44;Partly sunny, warm;86;49;ESE;8;12%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;62;45;Mostly cloudy;63;45;NW;5;51%;14%;4

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;83;64;Partly sunny;81;63;SE;10;43%;7%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;90;74;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;N;5;68%;82%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;85;60;Mostly sunny;85;55;N;6;40%;0%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and very warm;84;59;A shower or t-storm;86;61;NNW;7;48%;80%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with showers;49;48;A morning shower;52;44;SSW;9;71%;63%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;Cloudy with t-storms;85;76;ENE;6;84%;91%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. t-storm;79;57;Clouds and sun;74;54;NE;3;49%;44%;10

