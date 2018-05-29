Spin Transfer Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Andrew Peng to Vice President Business Development, Greater China

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Spin Transfer Technologies, Inc., the leading magnetic memory (MRAM) company, today announced the appointment of Andrew Peng as vice president of Business Development for the Greater China region.

With more than 28 years of experience establishing and growing new business and building alliances and new partnerships with electronics companies in the Greater China region, Peng is well respected for his strong relationships among China’s government business decision makers, investment circles and electronics companies. He has held various engineering and leadership roles in semiconductor companies and semiconductor-related companies. Most recently, Peng was chief strategy officer and vice president of Business Development — North America and Europe for Tongfu Microelectronics Co., Ltd., where he developed new businesses and oversaw M&A opportunities. Prior to Tongfu Microelectronics, he held positions at GEM Services, Inc., Mosel Vitelic Corp. (MVC), Hitachi Semiconductor (America) Inc., Integrated Silicon Solution Inc. (ISSI) and National Semiconductor.

Peng is also responsible for establishing JEDEC, the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council China committees to partner with Chinese electronics companies and relevant organizations participating in the development of open industry standards to establish a China memory ecosystem. He earned M.S.E.E. and M.B.A. degrees from San Jose State University, where he also was an instructor for digital and analog engineering lab courses with the School of Engineering.

“Andrew’s history of success expanding business in the Greater China region and relationships across China’s memory ecosystem, government decision makers and investors will bring great value to STT,” said Jeff Lewis, senior vice president of Business Development at Spin Transfer Technologies. “He has extensive background in memory circuits and devices, and DRAM specification development, including TSV technology, NVDIMM-P and DDR. I am delighted that he has joined the team.”

“The semiconductor industry is facing a unique challenge with embedded SRAM and DRAM at their limits while the electronics industry requires smaller, faster and more reliable memories,” said Peng. “Spin Transfer Technologies is enabling the industry’s fastest and highest-endurance MRAM solutions. I’m thrilled to be part of the team and to expand awareness and application of the company’s breakthrough technologies in the Greater China region.”

About Spin Transfer Technologies

Spin Transfer Technologies, Inc. develops STT-MRAM technologies that combine advanced magnetics technologies, circuits and memory architectures to create the industry’s lowest-cost, highest-performance STT-MRAM memories. The company’s disruptive STT-MRAM solutions aim to replace embedded SRAM and DRAM. The company was established by Allied Minds and New York University. For more information, please visit www.spintransfer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005068/en/

CONTACT: The Hoffman Agency

Justin Gillespie, 925-719-1097

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CHINA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE SEMICONDUCTOR

SOURCE: Spin Transfer Technologies, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/29/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/29/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005068/en