BC-TEN--French Open Results

TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Tuesday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

First Round

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 6-1, 6-3, 6-0.

Women's Singles

First Round

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Carina Witthoeft, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (10), South Africa, def. Alexandre Muller, France and Corentin Denolly, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Alexander Peya, Austria and Nikola Mektic (8), Croatia, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.