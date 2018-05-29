Optovue Announces Retirement of Prominent Industry Veteran John Hawley

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Optovue the global leader in the development of optical coherence tomography ( OCT ) and OCT angiography ( OCTA ), today announced the retirement of renowned industry veteran John Hawley, the company’s senior vice president of global sales. Hawley will retire on July 1, 2018 and remain with Optovue in an advisory role.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005237/en/

Industry Veteran John Hawley Retires from Optovue (Photo: Business Wire)

“For the past 10 years, I have worked side-by-side with John as we built Optovue from a fledgling start-up to the global company we are today,” said Jay Wei, founder and chief executive officer of Optovue. “As a result of his guidance and expertise in the ocular industry, Optovue has developed a world class commercialization organization and a diverse portfolio of OCT products. He is a trusted colleague, and I feel honored to count him among my close friends.”

Hawley joined Optovue in 2008 as the company was just beginning its entry into the ophthalmic and optometric OCT markets as the vice president of business development. Within six months, he was also heading up the U.S. organization. As the company introduced its OCTA technology to markets outside the U.S., Hawley was promoted to senior vice president of global sales in 2016.

“I am thankful for the opportunities that Optovue has given me during my tenure, and proud of the organization we have built together,” said Hawley. “I may be retiring from day-to-day operations; however, I will remain involved in an advisory role, and I look forward to the company’s continued success and growth.”

In a prestigious career spanning more than 35 years in ophthalmic diagnostic instrumentation, service, sales, marketing and strategic planning, John also held executive and sales management positions at Heidelberg Engineering, INTERZEAG, BioRad, and Cilco. Prior to this, John was a member of the Royal Australian Navy.

About Optovue

Optovue, Inc. is a privately held medical device company founded in 2003. Headquartered in Fremont, Calif., the company is dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of high-speed OCT and OCTA technology used to facilitate the diagnosis and management of eye diseases, many of which may lead to permanent blindness. The company has installed over 11,000 products worldwide. For more information, visit www.optovue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005237/en/

CONTACT: for Optovue, Inc.

Amy Cook, 925-200-2125

amy@amcpublicrelations.net

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES OPTICAL

SOURCE: Optovue, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/29/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/29/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005237/en