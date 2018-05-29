Taiwan, Haiti ink joint communique on bilateral cooperation

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Haitian President Jovenel Moise signed a joint communique on Tuesday that will further bilateral cooperation in multiple fields to benefit the people of both countries.



The communique sets in writing an agreement to establish a high-level taskforce that will draft, within 60 days, new terms of collaboration on economic and infrastructure development in Haiti as well as potential ways to attract more Taiwanese investors to the Caribbean country.



During the signing, Moise thanked Tsai and the people of Taiwan for their long-term support of Haiti's development, especially this latest agreement that will further boost economic growth and employment opportunities.



Tsai responded by reaffirming Taiwan's willingness to help on such mutually beneficial projects, and said she looks forward to communication and understanding being the foundation of all future collaboration.



Moise pledged his support for the two countries' friendship, and reiterated his support for Taiwan's participation at the World Health Assembly (WHA), the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the International Civil Aviation Organization.



Haiti was among the 15 World Health Organization member-states that proposed putting the issue of Taiwan's participation as an observer at the WHA on the agenda of the assembly's 71st session.



Marie Greta Roy Clement, Haiti's minister of public health and population, spoke up for Taiwan during a plenary meeting at the WHA, lamenting the country's exclusion this year.