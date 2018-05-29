Taiwan to promote indigenous tourism at APEC ministerial meeting

TAIPEI (CNA) - Minister of Transportation and Communications Ho Chen Tan will highlight the development of tribal aboriginal tourism in Taiwan at the 2018 APEC Tourism Ministers' Meeting next month, a ministry official said Tuesday.

Ho Chen will lead a delegation to the 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Tourism Ministers' Meeting June 1-2 in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, according to Tourism Bureau Chief Secretary Lin Kun-yuan.

This year, the 10th APEC Tourism Ministers' Meeting, under the theme of Harnessing Inclusive Opportunities, Embracing the Digital Future, will provide 21 APEC member economies with an opportunity to explore ways to advance sustainable, inclusive travel and tourism growth in the region through improved use of digital tools.

Taiwan will report on its five-pronged approach to developing sustainable tourism by exploring diverse markets, promoting domestic travel, guiding reform of the tourism industry, and developing smart tourism, Lin said.

This includes promoting sustainable and inclusive travel by highlighting the main tourism attractions in Alishan Township, a mountainous area in Chiayi County that is home to indigenous tribes, he said.

Ho Chen will also unveil a tourism strategy of targeting countries covered by the government's New Southbound Policy and will explain the administration's efforts to expand visa-free entry programs under the southbound policy, create an environment more friendly to Muslim tourists, and establish closer ties with APEC members, according to Lin.

The New Southbound Policy seeks to boost economic ties with 18 countries in the Southeast and South Asian regions, including the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

This year, Taiwan will attend the meeting under the title "Chinese Taipei" as it has done in the past few years, Lin said. (By Chen Wei-ting and Evelyn Kao)