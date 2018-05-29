Trump: Mueller's team is 'meddling' in midterm elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team of "MEDDLING" in the upcoming midterm elections and blames Democrats for "Collusion."

Mueller is leading the probe into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election with the help from Trump campaign aides. So far, four Trump associates have been charged in Mueller's investigation; three have pleaded guilty to lying to the authorities.

Trump has repeatedly referred to Mueller's team as "13 angry Democrats," although Mueller is a Republican.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted: "The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls. There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats."