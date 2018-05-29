Brother Mobile Printers Win Elite Certification to Support Omnitracs Intelligent Vehicle Gateway (IVG)

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS) today announced that its PocketJet ® 7 Series of full-page mobile printers and RuggedJet ® 4 Series of small format mobile printers have been fully certified for use in support of Omnitracs, LLC’s Intelligent Vehicle Gateway (IVG). Omnitracs’ IVG is a next-generation, ELD-compliant telematics solution offering a suite of applications designed to help fleet-based businesses of all sizes effectively manage their transport and logistics operations.

According to Brian Beans, senior account manager at Brother Mobile Solutions, “We are excited to have our mobile printers certified to support Omnitracs IVG applications for both long haul and oil & gas fleets. Omnitracs has long been a trusted partner to Brother in the transportation space, and now, with this innovative and new ELD-compliant solution suite, we look forward to showing drivers just how easy it is to print the important documents they need, right from the cab.”

Brother PocketJet prints bills of lading, permits, logs or other full-page documents from the Omnitracs Media Manager application, while Brother RuggedJet prints tickets, proof of delivery, and load assignments right from the Omnitracs Messaging or Media Manager application.

Elena Ogorodnikova, Omnitracs’ associate product manager, notes, “Our mission is providing solutions that help our customers enhance over-the-road operations and communications to maintain a competitive edge and drive positive business results. Brother has proven to be a valuable and knowledgeable partner in these efforts. Brother mobile printers are road-tested, versatile and reliable. Perhaps most important, our respective development and engineering teams work together seamlessly to deliver solutions tailored to our customers’ specific needs.”

A Dynamic Duo for In-Cab Printing Anywhere the Route Requires

Omnitracs’ Intelligent Vehicle Gateway platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class applications that facilitate regulatory compliance, enhance fleet communications, and automate time-consuming paperwork. Key applications include ELD-compliant Hours of Service (HOS) logs, Vehicle Inspection Reporting, Driver Workflow tools, Omnitracs Navigation, and Weigh Station Bypass, to name a few.

Integral to the Omnitracs IVG solution, Brother’s compact in-cab mobile printers give drivers the ability to quickly print a range of documents, saving time and money while avoiding delays on the road. The Brother mobile printer series that’s certified for use with the Omnitracs IVG include:

PocketJet 7 Series quickly prints high-resolution full-page documents. Perfect for drivers to print border crossing regulations, delivery instructions, driver HOS logs, workflow logs, permits, manifests, bills of lading, incident reports, detailed invoices, and PDFs from corporate. RuggedJet 4 Series handheld mobile printers are used to generate smaller documents, up to four inches wide, in just seconds. Ideal for printing order tickets, load assignments, fuel and goods delivery receipts, safety cards, shipping labels, and equipment labels.

Both series offer Brother’s renowned reliability as well as the latest in Bluetooth ®, Wi-Fi ®, Windows ®, iOS ®, and Android ™ compatibility. Brother supports its printers with a complete line of Brother Premium thermal media, custom labels, tags, and tickets to fit a host of industrial applications. Both series also carry Brother’s exclusive “bumper-to-bumper” warranty.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

About Omnitracs, LLC

Omnitracs, LLC is a global pioneer of trucking solutions for all business models. Omnitracs’ more than 1,000 employees deliver software-as-a-service-based solutions to help over 12,000 customers manage nearly 1,100,000 assets in more than 70 countries. The company pioneered the use of commercial vehicle telematics over 25 years ago and serves today as a powerhouse of innovative, intuitive technologies. Omnitracs transforms the transportation industry through technology and insight, featuring best-in-class solutions for compliance, safety and security, productivity, telematics and tracking, transportation management (TMS), planning and delivery, data and analytics, and professional services. https://www.omnitracs.com

