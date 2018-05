BC-TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Tuesday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

First Round

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (10), South Africa, def. Alexandre Muller, France and Corentin Denolly, France, 6-3, 6-3.