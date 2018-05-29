Taiwan weather bureau plans heat warning system amid rising temperatures

TAIPEI (CNA) - In the wake of record-breaking weather across Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) is devising a heat early warning system so that people can take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

The draft system, to be called the "Heat Advisory," will be launched in mid-June on the bureau's official website, its weather app and its Line group for the press, CWB technical specialist Huang Chun-hsi told CNA on Tuesday.

According to the weather bureau, the new advisory system will use yellow, orange and red to indicate different heat levels, with announcements to be made in cities and counties at 5 p.m. one day before the temperature is forecast to rise to potentially hazardous levels.

A yellow light will be indicated when the mercury in a city or county is forecast to rise to 36 degrees Celsius and above the following day, while orange signifies a forecast of three consecutive days of temperatures above 36 degrees, or a high of 38 degrees.

When the temperature is forecast to reach 38 degrees for the next three days or has been above 38 degrees for three days, a red light will be indicated.

The temperature surged to 38.2 degrees in Taipei before noon Sunday, the highest in the country this year. It was also the highest ever recorded in the city in May since the establishment of Taipei monitoring station in 1896.

On Monday the mercury rose above 37 degrees in the capital city, the third time the mercury at Taipei weather station has exceeded 37 degrees in May. (By Elizabeth Hsu)