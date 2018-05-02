Taiwan’s Gogoro launches new models targeting young students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Gogoro, a Taiwanese-based electric scooter company, launched its latest models for competitive prices, Gogoro 2 Delight and Gogoro S2 Tuesday.

At a press conference on May 29, Gogoro officially introduced the two new models coming with a polished exterior and upgraded equipment that particularly targeted young urban students, according to TechNews.

The Gogoro 2 Delight model is derived from its previous-generation Gogoro 2, which is the average 115cc scooter and comes with two color options of gold and ice blue light. However, the Gogoro 2 Delight has some advanced features such as the streamlined handlebar, downsized 12-inch wheel, dual disk brakes and synchronized braking system.

The Gogoro S2 is categorized as a high-performance model and comes in only graphite grey. The special feature of the Gogoro S2 is that it can accelerate from zero to 50 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. It has a series of exterior upgrades that enhance the urban and sporty look of the scooter, the company said. It is also equipped with 4 piston radial mounted calipers and upgraded braking systems and suspensions to cope with the safety issue.

As the two latest models are designed to target young students, the purchasing prices are quite competitive compared to previous Gogoro scooters. After government subsidies are deducted, the Gogoro 2 Delight will sell for NT$49,800 (US$1,656) and the Gogoro S2 for NT$61,800 (US$2,055).

Additionally, Gogoro also offered an unlimited battery rental for a low price of NT$699 per month within a year for customers who purchase a scooter from May 29 to July 31.