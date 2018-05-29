Excelsys Technologies Introduces New Intelligent High Power Modular Platform

FORT COLLINS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2018--Excelsys Technologies, an Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) company, today announced the launch of the CoolX1800, the new, intelligent modular power supply platform that delivers 1800W of output power in a compact size. The CoolX1800 offers system designers in the medical and industrial electronics industries increased efficiency and reliability, in addition to a comprehensive feature set and specifications.

The CoolX1800 leads the market with conversion efficiencies of up to 93 percent. In a small package of 10.6 in. x 5 in. x 1U, the CoolX1800 offers PMBus™ digital communications and control. It can be populated with up to six CoolMods, providing up to 12 isolated DC outputs ranging from 2.5V to 58.0V. A 24W, medically isolated, auxiliary supply is available as a standard feature, offering another output for system intelligence, control and displays. Quality design and manufacture, in addition to a 5-year warranty, delivers the lowest total cost of customer ownership.

“The new CoolX1800 modular power supply platform represents another AE innovation in highly engineered specialty power conversion,” said Mike McDonald, senior vice president of specialty power products for Advanced Energy. “Additionally, the expansion of our specialty products portfolio supports AE’s strategic initiative to grow its industrial business, and to enable our customers to deliver more innovation in the products they manufacture.”

The CX18S is available with full safety certifications to IEC60950 2nd edition and is certified to the upcoming IEC62368-1 standard for industrial applications. The CX18M carries both the IEC60601-1 3rd edition and IEC60601-1-2 4th edition (EMC) standards for medical applications. Medical features include body floating (BF) rating, dual fusing, 2 x MOPP and <300uA leakage current. The CoolX1800 provides higher input surge protection for operation in harsh environments, reverse energy protection without the use of external blocking diodes and is also safety certified operation at altitudes of up to 5000m. Additionally, the CoolX1800 can withstand input voltages of up to 300VAC, making it suitable for use in remote locations and those subject to input voltage disturbances.

The intelligent CoolX1800 platform offers flexibility with analog and digital control. In addition, outputs can be configured to the required set point voltages and connected in parallel/series for higher output current and voltages. CoolPacs can be paralleled for higher power and N+1 redundancy applications. The CoolX platform is user configurable, providing customers with the capability to configure and reconfigure in the field without voiding warranty or affecting safety approvals.

Typical applications include clinical diagnostic equipment, medical lasers, dialysis equipment, radiological imaging, surgical robotics and clinical chemistry. Industrial applications include test and measurement, semiconductor fabrication, automation and printing equipment. With a feature set designed for high-reliability harsh environment electronics, the CoolX1800 can be used as a Commercial Off The Shelf solution for other applications, including marine and ground-based radar, communications, test and measurement.

About Excelsys Technologies

Excelsys Technologies Ltd., an Advanced Energy company, is a leading designer and manufacturer of high performance, high reliability electronic power systems for OEM manufacturers around the world. Excelsys has achieved its world-class standing by combining innovative proprietary technologies, management methods and total customer service philosophy with a 20-year tradition of reliable and innovative switch mode power supply design systems. For more information, please go to: www.excelsys.com.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in innovative power and control technologies for high-growth, precision power solutions for thin films processes and industrial applications. Advanced Energy is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with dedicated support and service locations around the world. For more information, go to www.advanced-energy.com.

