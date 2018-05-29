Tigerair Taiwan announces scheduled charter flights to Saga and Nagoya

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Tigerair Taiwan on Monday announced two new air routes to Japan—the Kaohsiung-Nagoya route and the Taoyuan-Saga route.

The airline said there will be two outbound flights a week departing every Monday and Thursday for either route. Initially the services will be operated as scheduled charter flights, with the service to Nagoya scheduled for July 1 to October 27 and to Saga scheduled for July 29 to October 27.

Tigerair Taiwan is the sole Taiwan-based low-cost carrier. These two new routes will bring the number of the airline’s destinations in Japan to 14 and the number of routes to Japan to 19, of which 5 depart from Kaohsiung.

