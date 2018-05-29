  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Tigerair Taiwan announces scheduled charter flights to Saga and Nagoya

Tigerair Taiwan on Monday announced two new air routes to Japan—the Kaohsiung-Nagoya route and the Taoyuan-Saga route

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/29 17:58

(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Tigerair Taiwan on Monday announced two new air routes to Japan—the Kaohsiung-Nagoya route and the Taoyuan-Saga route.  

The airline said there will be two outbound flights a week departing every Monday and Thursday for either route. Initially the services will be operated as scheduled charter flights, with the service to Nagoya scheduled for July 1 to October 27 and to Saga scheduled for July 29 to October 27.   

Tigerair Taiwan is the sole Taiwan-based low-cost carrier. These two new routes will bring the number of the airline’s destinations in Japan to 14 and the number of routes to Japan to 19, of which 5 depart from Kaohsiung.   
 
Tigerair Taiwan
Nagoya
Saga

RELATED ARTICLES

Tigerair Taiwan cabin crew to be fined for negligence
2018/04/21 18:10
13 measles cases now linked to Tigerair Taiwan: CDC
2018/04/20 23:20
Second Tigerair Taiwan flight attendant confirmed with measles
2018/04/04 20:20
Initial Tigerair Taiwan flight to Komatsu in Japan more than 90% full
2018/01/18 17:56
Korean airline T'Way now serves airports in Central and Southern Taiwan
2017/12/18 15:25