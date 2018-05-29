  1. Home
Taiwanese experts help find new life for taro in Palau

A Taiwan's governmental institute has conducted training in Palau on taro processing with the aim of solving the problem of overproduction

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/29 17:47

Taiwan's ICDF conducts taro-processing workshops in Palau in April (Photo courtesy of the ICDF)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an effort to help promote locally produced taro in Palau, Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) conducted food-processing trainings in April, teaching local people how to develop various taro-related products.

Taro has been a staple food in Palau. However, due to western influence in dining habits and competition with lower-priced imported foods, taro has been overproduced in the Pacific island state in recent years.

In order to solve the problem of overproduction, the Palau government has been trying to create added value for taro by developing different taro-related products, with the hope of increasing demand and ultimately, its sales.

Starting in April, the ICDF has conducted various training programs on taro processing, helping local people to develop a variety of products that can be accepted by the public for their day-to-day meals as well as sold to tourists as products made in Palau.

According to the ICDF, a governmental institute providing assistance to Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, 50 Palau people have so far participated in the training workshops. With the guidance of food-processing experts from Taiwan and the help of automated equipment, these participants learnt how to produce cakes, puns, ice creams, and even pizza with domestically yielded taro.

The ICDF said that through increasing types of taro products with added value, it hoped to help revive the popularity of taro in Palau and eventually yield economic benefits for the ally nation.

Taiwan's ICDF conducts taro-processing workshops in Palau in April (Photo courtesy of the ICDF)
