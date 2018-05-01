Philippines President Duterte warns China of war if it develops disputed islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte warned China it would be war if the communist country decided to develop the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, reports said Tuesday.

The shoal, 200 kilometers west of the main Philippines island of Luzon, was the focus of international attention over the past years as China temporarily restricted access to the area by Filipino fishing vessels. In 2016, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ruled the practice illegal.

According to the Philippines’ foreign minister, Alan Peter Cayetano, President Duterte has “drawn a red line” against China, threatening to declare war on any country which erected buildings on the Scarborough Shoal or developed maritime areas west of the Philippines, the Liberty Times reported.

Cayetano rejected allegations from within the Philippines that the president had taken too soft a line against China’s territorial claims over the disputed maritime areas. The minister said that once confidential government documents were released to the public, they would show the truth about Duterte’s stance.

While after taking office in 2016, the outspoken president initially moved closer to China and agreed to put disputes about South China Sea islands aside, Beijing’s total disregard for the ICJ ruling and its stationing of military materiel on some of the islands has pushed Duterte back closer to his country’s old ally the United States, the Liberty Times wrote.