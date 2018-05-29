Kaohsiung Light Rail preferential rates to be extended to the year-end

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—NT$10 per ride on the Kaohsiung Light Rail Transit for passengers using an applicable electronic ticket, which is originally set to end at the end of May, will be extended to the end of this year to encourage the public to take public transportation, Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation announced Tuesday.

The Kaohsiung Light Rail system began charging passengers on November 1 last year after the phase one project of the circular line was fully opened to traffic.

The phase one includes a route of 8.7 kilometers and 14 stations (C1-C14).

According to the KRTC, beginning from November 1 last year until May 31 this year, the fare for a light rail ride regardless of distance using an applicable electronic ticket is NT$10, while a paper ticket costs NT$30 per ride. Therefore, an electronic ticket costs only 33% of a paper ticket.

Elders, companions and other people eligible for discount cannot get a discount when they purchase a paper ticket, the KRTC said. However, they can get a NT$15 refund at any KRTC service desk on the same day of the ticket purchase, according to the company.

The KRTC said on Tuesday that the same preferential rates will be extended to the end of this year.

However, the company said that riding the light rail without a ticket will be fined 50 times of the original fare (NT$30).

Passengers refusing to have their tickets checked is punishable by a fine between NT$1,500 – 7,500, the KRTC added.

(Photo from the KRTC website)