Outgoing Taiwan education minister accuses KMT of smear campaign

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's Cabinet on Tuesday confirmed the departure of education minister Wu Maw-Kuen (吳茂昆), who later issued a thousand-word statement accusing opposition Kuomintang (KMT) members of constantly using false accusations against him damaging to his team and to the government, urging the public to defend academic freedom as well as integrity.

Wu, 68 and also a renowned Taiwanese physicist, is believed to be the most short-lived education minister in the history of the country, serving the shortest tenure of only 41 days.

Executive Yuan spokesperson Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) confirmed that Premier William Lai accepted Wu's resignation on Tuesday.

In the statement, Wu said he had accepted the offer to serve as education minister for a grand purpose to build a path to transform higher education, scientific education in particular, aimed at cultivating top tech talent, and not what the opposition KMT lawmakers have said "to scrap former National Development Minister Kuan Chung-ming's (管中閔) appointment as president of National Taiwan University."

The prolonged controversy surrounding Kuan's eligibility to take the presidency of the country's top university has brought down two education ministers in the Tsai Ing-wen government.

The Ministry cited irregularities in the selection process of the NTU president-elect and the fact that Kuan had not reported that he was an independent board member at Taiwan Mobile as official reasons for its refusal to appoint him. Kuan has also been targeted with allegations of plagiarism, conflicts of interest, and illegal employment by Chinese universities.

The KMT camp has backed the appointment of Kuan and accused the ministry's rejection of the appointment of being "politically motivated," which is also denied by Wu in his statement. Wu said the leader of the country's top school should be held to higher moral standards than the rest, denying any personal motives for the ministry's refusal to approve Kuan's selection..

"Since I was appointed as education minister, the opposition party lawmakers have been challenging me with baseless allegations, and even with vicious verbal assaults at the Legislature. They tried to hamper the deliberation of several important education bills, but luckily we get the job done without being slowed down."

In the statement, Wu also denies an allegation about a meeting he attended in China in 2005, saying the world's top-class scientists for academic exchanges were also present. The meeting had nothing to do with the Chinese government, Wu said, adding that the trips had all been reported in advance.

"I wish my resignation can allow my team to return to peace, without distraction, and to move forward with reform," says Wu.

The name of a new education minister was yet to be made known at the time of publication.

Read More: Taiwan's new education minister denies US citizenship, job in China