Taiwan's Grand Lottery jackpot swells to a whopping NT$800 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwan's Grand Lottery (大樂透) jackpot has now climbed to NT$800 million (US$26.65 million) today (May 29) after 23 weeks without a winner, according to Taiwan Lottery Corp. (TLC).

If one person comes away with the grand prize, it would represent the lottery's second highest payout to a single winner since it was inaugurated back in 2004, according to the TLC.

To win, lottery ticket holders need to select six numbers drawn from a total of 49 numbers.

The biggest jackpot awarded in the history of the Taiwan lottery was NT$937 million, which was won by one person on June 9, 2009. The second highest payout was NT$726 million, which was awarded on Feb. 23, 2007.

The Grand Lottery jackpot has exceeded NT$1 billion four times in history, in some cases even within fewer than 10 rounds, and the highest the jackpot has ever reached was NT$1.8 billion. Since 2014, the lottery has only passed 15 rounds a total of three times, with the jackpot never quite reaching the 800 million mark.

There have been 109 winners of the Grand Lottery since 2014, 22 of whom were based in New Taipei City, followed by 16 in Taipei City, with the two cities accounting for 35 percent of the total. Taichung has had 13 winners over that period, while Kaohsiung and Taoyuan have had 10 each.