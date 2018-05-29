Taiwan to have largest participation in Bio 2018 in Boston, MA starting June 4

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan will have the largest ever participation in the 2018 BIO International Convention that kicks off on June 4 in Boston, MA, United States, Minister Without Portfolio Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) said on Tuesday.

Wu said that a total of 20 Taiwanese exhibitors will occupy 24 booths in the Taiwan pavilion to display their products that are largely related to precision medicine and intelligent medical devices. He said Taiwan’s participation in Bio 2018 is the largest in scale in the history of the country’s participation in the trade show.

The BIO International Convention is hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), which represents more than 1,100 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the U.S. and in more than 30 other nations, according to the BIO.

Bio 2018 will be attended by 1,800+ exhibitors including 50 state and international pavilions.