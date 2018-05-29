Elderly woman crushed by train in southern Taiwan after trying to retrieve box lunch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A elderly woman was trapped between a train and the platform at a station in Pingtung Sunday morning (May 27) after she tried to retrieve her box lunch, and though passengers worked together to help free her, but she later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, reported CNA.

As a train bound for Taitung was beginning depart the station on time at 7 a.m., a 78-year-old woman who was traveling with her husband suddenly hopped off the moving train. She quickly ran to try to retrieve a box lunch she left in a chair, and then tried to board the train again.

She struggled to open the folding door in car No. 3 as the train continued to accelerate and though she seemed to finally manage to open the door, she lost her footing and fell down the 15 centimeter gap between the platform and train. She deputy station master, Tung A-cheng (董阿成) immediately alerted the driver to halt the train.

The woman's waist became trapped in the platform gap and she was dragged for about five meters. Tung said that the station immediately called the fire department and at the same time he called on his staff and the over 30 passengers in cars No. 2 and No. 3 to get out and help try to push the 45 metric ton carriage away from the woman.

According to the Pingtung Fire Department, they received the call about the accident at 7:01 a.m. and the elderly woman was finally freed at 7:27 p.m. Unfortunately, by the time she was rescued, she was showing no vital signs and after being rushed to the hospital, she was officially declared dead.



Firefighters working to rescue woman. (CNA image)

The train was delayed for 40 minutes, affecting 150 passengers.

Taiwan Railway said that although the Pingtung station has added more video monitors, to ensure their own safety, it advises passengers to never try to board or disembark when the train is moving. He added that the railway has a parcel train and they can deliver lost items such as this to passengers free of charge.

She was able to get off the moving train because it was fitted with old folding metal doors. With the old doors it's easy to pull them from the inside and push them to open them from the outside, even when the train is moving. However, new trains are being outfitted with electric doors which automatically lock when the train is in motion to prevent passengers from suddenly boarding or leaping off.



Paramedic tending to the woman. (CNA image)