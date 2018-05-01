Police in Philippines free Taiwanese woman held by her Chinese boss

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Acting on information from the Taiwanese representative office, police in Manila freed a Taiwanese woman who had been held captive by her Chinese employer, reports said Tuesday.

The employee faced accusations that she had stolen money from the company, the Central News Agency reported.

Late on Monday, a Taiwanese Criminal Investigation Bureau (刑事局) official posted to Manila told police in the Philippines where they could find the woman.

After the location in the business district of Makati was confirmed, local police raided the site at 3 a.m. Tuesday, freeing the woman surnamed Tseng (曾) and arresting a Chinese suspect named Song (宋). A further 11 Chinese citizens were taken in for questioning, according to CNA.

Tseng, 31, reportedly worked at an online gambling company, where her movements were restricted beginning Monday afternoon. She managed to phone an emergency hotline of the Taiwanese representative office to report the incident, CNA wrote.

According to the investigation, Tseng was suspected of having embezzled 70,000 yuan (NT$327,000, US$10,900) from the company, leading to Song’s order to restrict her movements and post someone to guard her.

Police were still planning to charge him with kidnapping, as financial disputes should be resolved according to the law, CNA reported. Tseng said the accusations were based on a misunderstanding.