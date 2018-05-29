Lights out for Taiwan’s Iconic Dunnan Eslite bookstore in 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s landmark bookstore chain Eslite is closing its 24-hour Dunnan branch, one of its iconic flagship stores, in 2020 due to the end of the lease for the building in which the store is located, reports said Tuesday.

The news has been confirmed by Eslite Chairperson Mercy Wu (吳旻潔) on May 29, who said the company plans to find another branch store to continue the around-the-clock business, stressing that “the spirit of 24-hour bookstores lives on” despite the closure of the Dunnan store, reported Liberty Times.

Citing a report by ETtoday, the decision to cease operations of the Dunnan Eslite store was published in the annual report for the shareholders meeting of the bookstore franchise. The lease for the location expires on June 15, 2020. The last day it opens for business could fall on any date between May and June in the year, according to the report.

The operating mode of the Dunnan branch will be emulated at a substitute location, details of which have yet to be announced, the report said.

Rumor has it that the Nanxi (南西) branch, scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2018 and boasting large retail space as well as a status as a commercial hub for tourists, is most likely to be selected as the next 24-hour operating Eslite store. However, Eslite has not disclosed information as to the possible candidates for the next 24-hour store, only saying that evaluations are still being carried out by the company, reported the Liberty Times.