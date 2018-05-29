American freed from Venezuela jail returns home to Salt Lake

Josh Holt, left, is draped in an American flag by his grandmother Linda Holt upon returning to Salt Lake City on Monday, May 28, 2018, as he was freed
ADDS NAME OF DAUGHTER - In this image provided by the Holt family, Joshua Holt, his wife Thamara and her daughter Marian Leal, board a plane at the ai
President Donald Trump, right, talks with Joshua Holt, who was recently released from a prison in Venezuela, in the Oval Office of the White House, Sa
ADDS NAME OF DAUGHTER - In this image provided by the Holt family, Joshua Holt poses for a photo with his wife Thamara and her daughter Marian Leal, a
Joshua Holt, center, who was recently released from a prison in Venezuela, hugs Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, left, in the Oval Office of the White House, Sa
Josh Holt's daughter, Marian, center right, is hugged by her aunt Jenna Nemeth at Salt Lake City International Airport, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Salt
Josh Holt, left, makes a statement to the media with his wife, Thamara Caleno, right, upon their arrival in Salt Lake City after receiving medical car
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nearly two years after a trip to meet the woman he loved turned into an imprisonment in a Venezuelan jail, an exhausted but grateful Utah man arrived home with his wife Monday.
Josh Holt arrived at the Salt Lake City airport to a cheering crowd holding signs in his favorite color, green. His grandmother draped an American flag around his shoulders as he exchanged long hugs with person after person.
Holt spoke briefly to thank everyone who helped him and his wife, Thamara Caleno, get released from jail.
His Salt Lake City welcoming committee included Caleno's daughter from a previous relationship, 7-year-old Nathalia Carrasco, who has been living at Holt's parents' home since February. Caleno's other daughter, Marian, traveled with the couple from Caracas.