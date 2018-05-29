Bob Dylan announces Taipei concert in August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After seven years from his last concert in Taipei, American music icon Bob Dylan is coming to Taipei for a concert in August.

Dylan has released more than 50 albums and sold more than 100 million records globally, and he has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

His classic pieces include “Like A Rolling Stone," "Blowin' in the Wind," "Mr. Tambourine Man," and "Knockin' On Heaven's Door.”

He was also awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, but did not attend the ceremony in Sweden to pick up the award, or deliver the lecture that is required to receive the 8m kroner (US$900,000; NT$2.7 million) prize.



The concert called "Bob Dylan and his band" will take place at the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC) on August 2. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 12:00 on May 30, with six prices ranging from NT$2800 up to NT$10,800.