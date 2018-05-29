Verlander, Astros shut down Yankees 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander tamed the Yankees again, slowing down the highest-scoring team in the majors and pitching the Houston Astros past New York 5-1 Monday.

Verlander exited in the seventh inning with a major league-best 1.11 ERA. J.D. Davis hit an early three-run homer and Jose Altuve had a solo drive, helping Houston win for the sixth time in eight games.

Davis hit his first homer of the season, connecting in the second off Domingo German (0-3).

Closer Ken Giles, tagged Sunday as the Astros blew a five-run lead in the ninth at Cleveland, pitched the final inning and worked around a leadoff single.

Facing the only club in baseball that hasn't been shut out this season, Verlander (7-2) blanked the Yankees until Greg Bird hit a leadoff home run in the seventh.

As he left, Verlander took off his cap and waved it toward a solid contingent of Astros fans wearing bright orange behind the dugout.

NATIONALS 6, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer to back a sharp pitching performance by Gio Gonzalez, and surging Washington beat Baltimore.

Gonzalez (6-2) allowed six hits over 7 2/3 innings to end a six-game losing streak against Baltimore. The left-hander won his first start against the Orioles in 2009 before coming up empty in his next nine outings.

Shawn Kelley got four outs to complete the fifth shutout against the Orioles this season.

Matt Adams and Michael Taylor both had two hits and an RBI for the Nationals, who have won four straight and 13 of 18.

Though NL home run leader Bryce Harper went hitless, his leaping catch against the right-field wall in the fifth inning robbed Andrew Susac of a potential extra-base hit.

Making his ninth start with Baltimore since signing as a free agent in March, Alex Cobb (1-7) was undone by a horrific, 42-pitch third inning that featured Rendon's sixth home run.

INDIANS 9, WHITE SOX 6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion homered and had four RBIs, and Cleveland took advantage of Chicago's leaky defense to score five times in the fifth inning.

Encarnacion tied the game in the fifth with a three-run bloop double. Yonder Alonso's double drove in the go-ahead run later in the inning and Encarnacion hit a leadoff homer in the seventh.

Cleveland trailed 5-2 going into the fifth, but errors by catcher Alfredo Gonzalez, shortstop Tim Anderson and second baseman Yoan Moncada made three of the runs unearned.

Adam Plutko (3-0) allowed five runs in five innings and has won all three of his starts this season. Tyler Olson, Evan Marshall and Neil Ramirez combined to pitch three shutout innings. Ben Taylor allowed a run in the ninth.

Chris Volstad (0-3) gave up Encarnacion's double, the only batter he faced.

MARINERS 2, RANGERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales pitched into the seventh inning and did not allow an earned run for a third consecutive start, helping Seattle top Texas.

Seattle won for the ninth time in 10 games and reached 13 games above .500 for the first time since late in the 2014 season.

Seattle has 16 one-run wins, best in the majors.

Gonzales (5-3) lasted 6 2/3 innings and has not allowed an earned run since May 12 when he gave up four runs in a loss to Detroit.

James Pazos got the final out of the seventh, before letting the duo of Alex Colome and Edwin Diaz work together for the first time. Colome, an All-Star closer acquired from Tampa Bay late last week, struck out a pair sandwiched around a two-out hit to finish the eighth inning, and Diaz pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

BRAVES 4, METS 3, 1st game

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Culberson's pinch-hit, two-run homer off Seth Lugo in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Braves a victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

Lugo (1-1) gave up Nick Markakis' sacrifice fly in the eighth and walked Johan Camargo to begin the ninth before Culberson took him deep.

Devin Mesoraco gave the Mets a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth with a solo homer off Shane Carle (3-1), but Lugo's performance wiped out seven strong innings from Jacob deGrom as the Mets lost their fourth straight.

DeGrom pitched six scoreless innings before allowing Tyler Flowers' homer to make it 2-1 in the seventh. He allowed five hits and three walks and struck out eight, lowering his NL-leading ERA to 1.52. DeGrom has given up just two runs over his past 40 1/3 innings, a span of seven starts in which he has a 0.45 ERA.

BREWERS 8, CARDINALS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jonathan Villar and Christian Yelich homered, while Ryan Braun had three hits to lead Milwaukee.

Milwaukee starter Brent Suter (5-3) allowed three runs in five innings, but hit a two-run double in the fourth that gave Milwaukee a 4-0 lead. Milwaukee won for the 10th time in 12 games.

St. Louis starter Luke Weaver (3-5) lost his third consecutive start, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in four innings.

CUBS 7, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Montgomery pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Anthony Rizzo went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the sleep-deprived Cubs beat slumping Pittsburgh.

Montgomery (1-1), starting for the first time this season in place of injured Yu Darvish, retired the first 13 batters before giving up a sharp single to Corey Dickerson with one out in the fifth. He struck out five and needed just 76 pitches to get through 5 2/3 innings. Montgomery struck out five without allowing a walk.

Rizzo hit his seventh home run in the second off Chad Kuhl (4-3) to give the Cubs an early lead. Addison Russell gave Chicago breathing room in the seventh with the second pinch-hit home run of his career, a shot to the bleachers in left off reliever Steven Brault that stayed just inside the foul pole.

The Cubs arrived in Pittsburgh at 4 a.m. local time following a victory over San Francisco in Chicago on Sunday night. Manager Joe Maddon wondered openly before the game why the start time wasn't pushed until later in the day, but the well-rested Montgomery, who has worked exclusively in the bullpen this season, was more than ready to go.

RED SOX 8, BLUE JAYS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run fourth inning, J.D. Martinez added a solo homer and Boston coasted.

Benintendi also had a triple and single, and Jackie Bradley Jr. added an RBI double, scored twice and made a spectacular catch in center field. Boston won for the seventh time in nine games.

It was the Blue Jays' 11th loss in 15 games, dropping them to 2-5 against the Red Sox this season. Teoscar Hernandez had an RBI triple and double for Toronto.

David Price (5-4) labored through five innings, allowing two runs and four hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

Aaron Sanchez (2-5) was tagged for seven runs and nine hits in five innings, falling to 0-3 in his past five starts with a 5.96 ERA.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, REDS 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Ahmed, Chris Owings and John Ryan Murphy each homered as Arizona's offense — slumbering for nearly all of May — came alive for a victory over the Cincinnati Reds, just the Diamondbacks' third win in their past 18 games.

Ahmed and Owings each had a three-run home run in the opener of a six-game homestand after Arizona staggered back from a 1-8 road trip. Murphy added a solo shot.

Ahmed and Murphy homered off Homer Bailey (1-7), who allowed eight runs, six earned, on six hits in four innings. The Reds are 1-11 in games Bailey has started.

Matt Koch (3-3) went five innings, giving up five runs on 11 hits for Arizona. Eugenio Suarez had four hits for the Reds, including an RBI double.

TIGERS 9, ANGELS 3

DETROIT (AP) — James McCann hit a grand slam in the third inning and Detroit routed Los Angeles.

Matthew Boyd (3-4) allowed two hits in five-plus innings for the Tigers. His first scoreless outing of the season came on a hot day in which Detroit outfielder Niko Goodrum had to leave the game because of heat exhaustion. The temperature was around 90 degrees when Goodrum was removed for a defensive replacement in the fourth.

Leonys Martin also homered for the Tigers, and Mike Trout went deep in the ninth for the Angels, his 18th home run of the season.

Tyler Skaggs (3-4) allowed five runs and six hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out five.

RAYS 1, ATHLETICS 0, 13 INNINGS

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mallex Smith hit an RBI single with two outs in the 13th inning, Jonny Venters got his first save in seven years to cap a seven-hit shutout and Tampa Bay outlasted Oakland.

Chris Archer went six innings as the first of six pitchers for the Rays in their first shutout of the season. Ryne Stanek (1-0) retired five batters to win and Venters struck out Matt Olson with the tying run on base for his first save since 2011. Venters missed five seasons due to four major elbow surgeries, including three Tommy John operations, before returning to the big leagues this year.

The Rays have won four of five.

Chris Hatcher (3-2) retired the first two Tampa Bay hitters in the 13th before Johnny Field reached on an infield single to shortstop. Jesus Sucre followed with a single to move Fields to second before Smith blooped a 2-0 pitch to right-center.

MARLINS 7, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Caleb Smith was brilliant in dominating a matchup of rookie left-handers, Yadiel Rivera's two-run single capped Miami's four-run first inning, and Cameron Maybin had three hits and two RBIs against his old team to lead the Marlins to a victory against San Diego.

Smith (4-5) allowed one run and four hits in seven-plus innings, struck out four to run his MLB rookie lead to 69, and walked only one in the matchup of last-place teams.

His only big mistake Monday was allowing rookie Franmil Reyes' homer to left leading off the second inning, his second. He yielded a single to pinch-hitter Travis Jankowski leading off the eighth and made way for Drew Steckenrider.

San Diego's Eric Lauer (1-3) lasted 2 1-3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out three and walking two. It was the third time in seven starts he went three or fewer innings.

ROCKIES 6, GIANTS 5, 10 INNINGS

DENVER (AP) — Chris Iannetta drove in the winning run with a single in the 10th inning and Colorado beat San Francisco in a game delayed 55 minutes by rain.

It was Iannetta's eighth career walk-off RBI and first since May 11, 2016, with Seattle.

Bryan Shaw (2-3) wiggled out of a jam in the 10th. Hunter Strickland (2-2) took the loss.

The Rockies tied it in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Ian Desmond.

Gorkys Hernandez homered and Evan Longoria drove in three runs with two doubles for a Giants team that's dropped 11 of 12 at Coors Field.

DODGERS 5, PHILLIES 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yasmani Grandal singled home the go-ahead run and the Dodgers scored three times in the eighth inning to rally past Philadelphia, spoiling Phillies manager Gabe Kapler's return to Los Angeles.

The Dodgers handed the Phillies their fourth straight loss at Chavez Ravine dating to last season, when Kapler served as director of player development before being lured East for his first big league managerial job. He had been a candidate for the Dodgers' opening before Dave Roberts was hired.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez took a no-hitter into the sixth before the Dodgers scored twice to trail 4-2.

Yimi Garcia (1-1) tossed two scoreless innings and Kenley Jansen earned his 12th save. The Dodgers have won nine of 11 since May 17.

Adam Morgan (0-1) took the loss. Cesar Hernandez hit a three-run homer for the Phillies.

TWINS 8, ROYALS 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Sano belted a two-run homer, Eddie Rosario hit a three-run double and Minnesota snapped a four-game skid with a victory over Kansas City.

Lance Lynn (3-4) pitched six effective innings to win his second consecutive start.

Sano extended his hitting streak against the Royals to 15 games. He is batting .373 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in those 15 games.

Mitch Garver added a two-run double in the ninth.

Fernando Rodney got four outs for his 11th save in 14 chances. He gave up a ninth-inning homer to Jorge Soler.

Jon Jay had four hits for the Royals, including three doubles. Kansas City went 4 for 19 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 overall.

Jakob Junis (5-4) permitted three runs in six innings.

