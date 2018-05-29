After the floods, locals ask 'should I stay or should I go?'

This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in E
This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows damage by floodwaters near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott
Water moves past a car swept into the riverbank and smashed by a fallen tree is shown just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday
A car that was swept into the riverbank rests just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flo
Destroyed chunks of roadway rest after being washed into a riverbed just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Su
Residents gather by a bridge to look at cars left crumpled in one of the tributaries of the Patapsco River that burst its banks as it channeled throug
This undated photo provided by Howard County Police Department shows Eddison Alexander Hermond, who police say went missing in the flooding in histori
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — After the second flash flood in less than two years ripped apart an historic Maryland mill town, hundreds of residents and business owners are again asking themselves: "Should I stay or should I go?"
Some business owners in centuries-old Ellicott City say they're determined to rebuild from Sunday's flood that raged through downtown streets of quaint shops and historic buildings. Their hope: to pull together as a community again after the second terrible flood.
Floodwaters have since receded, revealing mud, crumpled cars and splintered building facades in Ellicott City's quaint historic district.
One man is still missing after being swept away by the waters. And locals are facing yet another massive cleanup and potentially daunting economic losses like those suffered in the 2016 flooding disaster that claimed two lives.
___
