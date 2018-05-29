Taiwan Cabinet confirms approval of new education minister's resignation 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Amid the prolonged controversy of former National Development Minister Kuan Chung- ming's (管中閔) eligibility to take presidency of the country's top school, new education minister Wu Maw-Kuen (吳茂昆) was rumored to have tendered his resignation last Friday and today it was accepted by Premier William Lai.

Executive Yuan spokesperson Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) confirmed that Lai accepted Wu's resignation on Tuesday.

Wu was sworn in on April 18, and has now served the shortest tenure of an education minister in the history of the country.

Wu, 68, is a renowned Taiwanese physicist who succeeded Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) to take helm of the ministry in April.

Wu obtained his bachelor and masters degrees in physics from Tamkang University, and earned a doctoral degree from University of Houston in the U.S. He taught physics at the University of Alabama and Columbia University from 1984 to 1990, and continued his research after returning to Taiwan in 1994. He later became the Director of the Institute of Physics at Academia Sinica in 2002. He served as President at NDHU between 2011 and 2014.

The spokesperson did not explain the reasons behind Wu's resignation, and the ministry said he will not accept any media interviews.

People familiar with the matter told Liberty Times that Wu resigned among pressure of being consistently attacked by the opposition KMT members and their "smear campaigns."