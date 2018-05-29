  1. Home
  2. Politics

End game near if International Air Transport Association kowtows to China

If International Air Transport Association kowtows to China, all airlines will have not choice but to obediently bow as well

  453
By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/29 12:19

Photo from 2012 IATA event in Beijing. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Reports have surfaced that Beijing is pressuring the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to change the country of Taiwan's designation to "Taiwan, China," and if it relents, all airlines in the world will be forced to obediently follow suit, reported Liberty Times

In late April, China sent a letter to commercial airlines that Taiwan not be classified as a country and instead be listed as a province of China. However, this move has been criticized by American and Australian authorities, with the spokesperson for the U.S. White House on May 5 asking China to stop imposing its political correctness on American airline carriers, condemning such an act as “Orwellian nonsense.”

Of the 44 airlines which received the letter, 18 have made modifications to their websites appease Beijing, while the remaining 26 have delayed making changes due to "technical reasons." The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has given the remaining holdouts a "grace period" that lasts until July 25 to make the changes. 

To ensure that the world's airlines obediently follow the Chinese Communist Party's demands, Beijing in early May also sent a letter to the IATA pressuring it to change Taiwan's status to "Taiwan, China," according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). Experts agree that if the IATA relents to Beijing's demands, its 280 member airlines from more than 100 countries would have no choice but to follow suit. 

Meanwhile, MOFA has directed its overseas offices to contact the IATA and convey "Taiwan's unwavering stance of defending its national designation and national dignity," reported CNA. Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration sent a message to IATA Chairman Alexandre de Juniac calling on the organization to take actions that will cause Beijing to "correct its wrong practices," according to the report. 
IATA
CAAC
China bullying
Orwellian nonsense
airlines

RELATED ARTICLES

British man beaten by 10 Chinese in Cambodia for having 'Taiwan' tattooed on his forehead
2018/05/27 19:16
Taiwan to donate US$1 million to WHO’s Ebola fund despite being denied entry to WHA
2018/05/26 14:13
Only 18 out of 44 airlines bow to China's demands to alter Taiwan's designation
2018/05/26 11:56
Muji fined in China for listing Taiwan as a country on clothes hangers
2018/05/24 16:37
Chinese netizen demands Costco apologize for 2016 apology letter calling Taiwan a country
2018/05/23 12:35