Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|110
|100—3
|7
|1
|Boston
|100
|511
|00x—8
|11
|0
A.Sanchez, D.Barnes (6), Axford (7), Petricka (8) and Maile; Price, Hembree (6), Wright (8) and Vazquez. W_Price 5-4. L_A.Sanchez 2-5. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (7), Martinez (17).
___
|Houston
|030
|100
|010—5
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|1
Verlander, Harris (7), Devenski (8), Giles (9) and B.McCann; German, Cole (6), Kahnle (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Verlander 7-2. L_German 0-3. HRs_Houston, Altuve (4), Davis (1). New York, Bird (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|021—3
|7
|0
|Detroit
|014
|000
|22x—9
|12
|0
Skaggs, Bedrosian (6), Morris (7) and Maldonado, Briceno; Boyd, Coleman (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Saupold (9) and J.McCann. W_Boyd 3-4. L_Skaggs 3-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (18). Detroit, McCann (4), Martin (6).
___
|Texas
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
|Seattle
|000
|002
|00x—2
|6
|0
Fister, Leclerc (7) and Chirinos; Gonzales, Pazos (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Gonzales 5-3. L_Fister 1-5. Sv_Diaz (19).
___
|Chicago
|120
|200
|001—6
|11
|3
|Cleveland
|001
|151
|10x—9
|12
|0
Covey, Avilan (5), Volstad (5), Fry (5), Beck (6), Santiago (8) and Gonzalez, Narvaez; Plutko, T.Olson (6), Marshall (6), Ramirez (8), B.Taylor (9) and Gomes. W_Plutko 3-0. L_Volstad 0-3. HRs_Chicago, Skole (1), Anderson (11). Cleveland, Encarnacion (12).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|000
|1—1
|7
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|000
|0—0
|7
|0
Archer, Romo (7), Alvarado (7), Andriese (9), Stanek (12), Venters (13) and Sucre; Cahill, Treinen (9), Trivino (10), Petit (11), Hatcher (12) and Lucroy. W_Stanek 1-0. L_Hatcher 3-2. Sv_Venters (1).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|021
|032—8
|12
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|021—5
|13
|0
Lynn, Hildenberger (7), Rogers (7), Pressly (7), Duke (8), Rodney (8) and Garver; Junis, B.Smith (7), Boyer (9) and Perez. W_Lynn 3-4. L_Junis 5-4. Sv_Rodney (11). HRs_Minnesota, Sano (6). Kansas City, Soler (7).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|003
|000
|030—6
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
G.Gonzalez, Kelley (8) and Kieboom; Cobb, Bleier (8), M.Castro (8) and Susac. W_G.Gonzalez 6-2. L_Cobb 1-7. HRs_Washington, Rendon (6).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|100
|100
|001—3
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|112—4
|8
|1
deGrom, Lugo (8) and Mesoraco; Fried, Biddle (6), S.Freeman (8), Carle (9) and Flowers. W_Carle 3-1. L_Lugo 1-1. HRs_New York, Mesoraco (5). Atlanta, Culberson (1), Flowers (3).
___
|Chicago
|010
|000
|222—7
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|2
Montgomery, Cishek (6), Wilson (7), Strop (8), Farrell (9) and Gimenez; Kuhl, Brault (7), Crick (7), Rodriguez (9) and Diaz. W_Montgomery 1-1. L_Kuhl 4-3. HRs_Chicago, Russell (2), Rizzo (7).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|030
|000—3
|6
|2
|Milwaukee
|011
|210
|30x—8
|10
|0
Weaver, Mayers (5), Cecil (7), Brebbia (8) and Pena; Suter, T.Williams (6), Albers (7), J.Barnes (9) and Pina. W_Suter 5-3. L_Weaver 3-5. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (6), Munoz (1). Milwaukee, Villar (3), Yelich (6).
___
|Miami
|401
|000
|002—7
|15
|0
|San Diego
|010
|000
|001—2
|6
|0
C.Smith, Steckenrider (8), Wittgren (9) and Holaday; Lauer, Erlin (3), Mitchell (9) and Ellis. W_C.Smith 4-5. L_Lauer 1-3. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (2).
___
|Cincinnati
|010
|040
|000—
|5
|16
|3
|Arizona
|040
|232
|01x—12
|11
|0
Bailey, Stephens (5), Peralta (6), Lorenzen (6), Rainey (8) and Barnhart; Koch, Salas (6), De La Rosa (7), McFarland (8) and Murphy. W_Koch 3-3. L_Bailey 1-7. HRs_Arizona, Owings (3), Ahmed (8), Murphy (6).
___
|San Francisco
|201
|002
|000
|0—5
|12
|3
|Colorado
|301
|000
|010
|1—6
|11
|1
Suarez, Moronta (6), W.Smith (6), S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (10) and Posey; Bettis, Musgrave (7), W.Davis (9), B.Shaw (10) and Iannetta. W_B.Shaw 2-3. L_Strickland 2-2. HRs_San Francisco, Hernandez (6). Colorado, Story (11).
___
|Philadelphia
|130
|000
|000—4
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|03x—5
|7
|1
Velasquez, Dominguez (6), L.Garcia (8), Morgan (8), Arano (8) and Alfaro; Stewart, Alexander (5), Goeddel (6), Y.Garcia (7), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Y.Garcia 1-1. L_Morgan 0-1. Sv_Jansen (12). HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (7).