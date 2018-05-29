Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 110 100—3 7 1 Boston 100 511 00x—8 11 0

A.Sanchez, D.Barnes (6), Axford (7), Petricka (8) and Maile; Price, Hembree (6), Wright (8) and Vazquez. W_Price 5-4. L_A.Sanchez 2-5. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (7), Martinez (17).

___

Houston 030 100 010—5 7 0 New York 000 000 100—1 7 1

Verlander, Harris (7), Devenski (8), Giles (9) and B.McCann; German, Cole (6), Kahnle (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Verlander 7-2. L_German 0-3. HRs_Houston, Altuve (4), Davis (1). New York, Bird (1).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 021—3 7 0 Detroit 014 000 22x—9 12 0

Skaggs, Bedrosian (6), Morris (7) and Maldonado, Briceno; Boyd, Coleman (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Saupold (9) and J.McCann. W_Boyd 3-4. L_Skaggs 3-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (18). Detroit, McCann (4), Martin (6).

___

Texas 001 000 000—1 5 1 Seattle 000 002 00x—2 6 0

Fister, Leclerc (7) and Chirinos; Gonzales, Pazos (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Gonzales 5-3. L_Fister 1-5. Sv_Diaz (19).

___

Chicago 120 200 001—6 11 3 Cleveland 001 151 10x—9 12 0

Covey, Avilan (5), Volstad (5), Fry (5), Beck (6), Santiago (8) and Gonzalez, Narvaez; Plutko, T.Olson (6), Marshall (6), Ramirez (8), B.Taylor (9) and Gomes. W_Plutko 3-0. L_Volstad 0-3. HRs_Chicago, Skole (1), Anderson (11). Cleveland, Encarnacion (12).

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 000 000 1—1 7 1 Oakland 000 000 000 000 0—0 7 0

(13 innings)

Archer, Romo (7), Alvarado (7), Andriese (9), Stanek (12), Venters (13) and Sucre; Cahill, Treinen (9), Trivino (10), Petit (11), Hatcher (12) and Lucroy. W_Stanek 1-0. L_Hatcher 3-2. Sv_Venters (1).

___

Minnesota 000 021 032—8 12 1 Kansas City 000 020 021—5 13 0

Lynn, Hildenberger (7), Rogers (7), Pressly (7), Duke (8), Rodney (8) and Garver; Junis, B.Smith (7), Boyer (9) and Perez. W_Lynn 3-4. L_Junis 5-4. Sv_Rodney (11). HRs_Minnesota, Sano (6). Kansas City, Soler (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE Washington 003 000 030—6 10 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 7 0

G.Gonzalez, Kelley (8) and Kieboom; Cobb, Bleier (8), M.Castro (8) and Susac. W_G.Gonzalez 6-2. L_Cobb 1-7. HRs_Washington, Rendon (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 100 100 001—3 7 0 Atlanta 000 000 112—4 8 1

deGrom, Lugo (8) and Mesoraco; Fried, Biddle (6), S.Freeman (8), Carle (9) and Flowers. W_Carle 3-1. L_Lugo 1-1. HRs_New York, Mesoraco (5). Atlanta, Culberson (1), Flowers (3).

___

Chicago 010 000 222—7 12 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 2 2

Montgomery, Cishek (6), Wilson (7), Strop (8), Farrell (9) and Gimenez; Kuhl, Brault (7), Crick (7), Rodriguez (9) and Diaz. W_Montgomery 1-1. L_Kuhl 4-3. HRs_Chicago, Russell (2), Rizzo (7).

___

St. Louis 000 030 000—3 6 2 Milwaukee 011 210 30x—8 10 0

Weaver, Mayers (5), Cecil (7), Brebbia (8) and Pena; Suter, T.Williams (6), Albers (7), J.Barnes (9) and Pina. W_Suter 5-3. L_Weaver 3-5. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (6), Munoz (1). Milwaukee, Villar (3), Yelich (6).

___

Miami 401 000 002—7 15 0 San Diego 010 000 001—2 6 0

C.Smith, Steckenrider (8), Wittgren (9) and Holaday; Lauer, Erlin (3), Mitchell (9) and Ellis. W_C.Smith 4-5. L_Lauer 1-3. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (2).

___

Cincinnati 010 040 000— 5 16 3 Arizona 040 232 01x—12 11 0

Bailey, Stephens (5), Peralta (6), Lorenzen (6), Rainey (8) and Barnhart; Koch, Salas (6), De La Rosa (7), McFarland (8) and Murphy. W_Koch 3-3. L_Bailey 1-7. HRs_Arizona, Owings (3), Ahmed (8), Murphy (6).

___

San Francisco 201 002 000 0—5 12 3 Colorado 301 000 010 1—6 11 1

(10 innings)

Suarez, Moronta (6), W.Smith (6), S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (10) and Posey; Bettis, Musgrave (7), W.Davis (9), B.Shaw (10) and Iannetta. W_B.Shaw 2-3. L_Strickland 2-2. HRs_San Francisco, Hernandez (6). Colorado, Story (11).

___

Philadelphia 130 000 000—4 7 2 Los Angeles 000 002 03x—5 7 1

Velasquez, Dominguez (6), L.Garcia (8), Morgan (8), Arano (8) and Alfaro; Stewart, Alexander (5), Goeddel (6), Y.Garcia (7), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Y.Garcia 1-1. L_Morgan 0-1. Sv_Jansen (12). HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (7).